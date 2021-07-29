Robinhood Makes Bumpy Debut on Nasdaq

The shares of Robinhood started plunging right after the company’s much-anticipated debut on the Nasdaq exchange

Online brokerage firm Robinhood is having a rough pubic equities market debut.



Its stock opened at $38 on the Nasdaq exchange this Thursday but then swiftly started to tumble.



Within 18 minutes, it plunged over 11 percent from its IPO price before seeing a modest recovery.

Image by tradingview.com

The trading app managed to secure a $32 billion valuation after selling 55 million shares for $2.1 billion as part of its initial public offering. Its shares were priced at 38 percent a pop, which is less than the company anticipated.