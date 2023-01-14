Dogecoin Price Jumps as DOGE Returns as One of Best-purchased Coins

Price of original meme cryptocurrency has gone up as whales resume chasing it on exchanges

As reported by WhaleStats wallet tracker, the biggest meme coin in terms of market capitalization (and also the original one) Dogecoin has again began attracting the attention and investments of the largest whales on Binance Smart Chain (also widely known in the crypto space as BNB Chain).

In a recent tweet, the above mentioned platform has shared that Dogecoin has again been spotted on the list of top 10 tokens that BSC whales have been after in the past 24 hours.

DOGE jumped from the $0.08022 level up to $0.09160. However, earlier today this impressive growth by 14.20% was eliminated by around a half. Overall, by now, the original canine cryptocurrency, which was built as a joke on Bitcoin, has added 22% in the past six days.

DOGE, similarly to other altcoins, has been following the rise of the flagship crypto, which has soared so much that it has come close to regaining the $22,000 level over the past few days.

At the time of this writing, the 100 largest investors on BSC are holding an amount of DOGE that constitutes less than 1% of their comprised portfolio. That is $7,349,835 worth of the meme coin.