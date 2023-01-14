Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Up 28% Within Week — Another Zero Finally Burned

Sat, 01/14/2023 - 12:01
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB has removed another zero, returning to early November levels
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Up 28% Within Week — Another Zero Finally Burned
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Popular meme coin Shiba Inu has soared over the past week and demonstrated a substantial rise in the past 24 hours too. The SHIB price has finally removed one more zero, which was added after the event that sent waves of shock across the crypto space in early November — the fall of the FTX giant.

SHIB price eliminates a zero

Shiba Inu increased initially by over 14% over the period of the past 24 hours, jumping to the $0.00001101 level. Half of this impressive growth has been lost by now, but SHIB has managed to keep the "extra zero" as it is changing hands at $0.00001030 at the time of this writing on the Binance exchange. Over the past week, all in all, the second most popular canine crypto rose by around 30% before dropping a little earlier today.

SHIB also succeeded in recapturing the market capitalization level of $6 billion, but it is down to $5,666,878,825 at the moment.

SHIBaInu_00soars0023r24r509tuihg
Image via TradingView

Related
Cardano-Based Stablecoin Djed on Track to Be Launched This Month

Here's what pushed Shiba Inu up

Shiba Inu's growth, just like that of other top altcoins, has been propelled by the immense rise of Bitcoin over the past few days. The flagship cryptocurrency first stepped over the $18,000 level, and by now it has recaptured $20,000, coming close to $21,000.

Crypto influencer and founder of Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, believes that Bitcoin is strong enough now and looks ready to surge above the $22,000 mark as well.

Besides, recently there has been positive news about the SHIB metaverse. As reported by U.Today earlier, WAGMI Temple, one of the 11 hubs of the metaverse, will be exhibited at the SXSW 2023 event that will be set in Austin, Texas.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Price Jumps as DOGE Returns as One of Best-purchased Coins
01/14/2023 - 12:55
Dogecoin Price Jumps as DOGE Returns as One of Best-purchased Coins
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Altcoins Explode as Bitcoin Hits $21K, Compound (COMP), Helium (HNT) Rally Over 35%
01/14/2023 - 11:36
Altcoins Explode as Bitcoin Hits $21K, Compound (COMP), Helium (HNT) Rally Over 35%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's What Fueled Solana's (SOL) Massive 50% Rise in Hours: Details
01/14/2023 - 10:27
Here's What Fueled Solana's (SOL) Massive 50% Rise in Hours: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide