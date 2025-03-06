Advertisement
AD

    9.05 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 14:39
    Dogecoin open interest jumps over 4.8% in 24 hours
    Advertisement
    9.05 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin market activity has increased, with traders committing 9.05 billion DOGE in open interest. This comes as investors are betting big on DOGE to increase in value in the near term amid broader market uncertainty.

    Advertisement

    Open interest surge signals nullish sentiment

    Data from CoinGlass shows that open interest has spiked by 4.81% in the last 24 hours. This follows an increase in the open position of investors in the meme coin. This 9.05 billion DOGE sums up to $1.88 billion in funds committed by market participants.

    Related
    Dogecoin Breaks Critical Support After 13% Price Decline
    Tue, 03/04/2025 - 15:34
    Dogecoin Breaks Critical Support After 13% Price Decline
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The increase in open interest reflects bullish momentum and signals the level of investors’ confidence in DOGE. The uptick in open interest, despite the unpleasant prediction of a looming death cross signal, shows that investors are betting on an upward trajectory for DOGE.

    Analysts consider the recent update on NYSE Arca’s Bitwise DOGE exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing likely contributing to the bullish sentiment. Notably, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing lists Coinbase as custodian.

    At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.2071, which represents an increase of 2.37% in the last 24 hours. The meme coin had earlier surged to $0.2192 but failed to find support at $0.21.

    Market watchers note that if the trading volume, which is currently down by 16.83% at $1.69 billion, could climb, it might impact the price.

    Major exchanges driving open interest

    While the $1.88 billion committed by investors indicates overall interest, a critical look at the data shows the highest commitment came from Gate.io. The exchange registered 31.48%, or 2.85 billion DOGE worth $590.62 million.

    Related
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    Sun, 03/02/2025 - 15:08
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Binance followed with 2.26 billion DOGE, valued at $467.23 million, or 24.9% of the total open interest. Bybit and Bitget recorded 1.41 billion DOGE and 979.91 million DOGE, respectively. Their values were $291.54 million and $202.89 million, respectively.

    The next few days could indicate if the open interest will translate into support for DOGE’s price.

    #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 14:30
    549.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prevent Meme Coin From Growth: What's Going On?
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 6, 2025 - 14:19
    Satoshi Nakamoto, Vitalik Buterin Dominate Crypto Mentions: Report
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    How Does Safeheron Tackle "What You See ≠ What You Sign" Anatomy of Bybit & Safe’s breach
    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    9.05 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    549.56 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prevent Meme Coin From Growth: What's Going On?
    Satoshi Nakamoto, Vitalik Buterin Dominate Crypto Mentions: Report
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD