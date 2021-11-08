lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Dogecoin on the Cusp of Implementing Elon Musk-Supported Upgrade

News
Mon, 11/08/2021 - 08:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The original meme cryptocurrency is getting a major upgrade
Dogecoin on the Cusp of Implementing Elon Musk-Supported Upgrade
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin Core 1.14.5, a new minor version release that finalizes the much-hyped fee reduction for all network participants, is almost finished, according to the most recent update from the team of developers.

woj
woj

With the new upgrade, the recommended block inclusion fee is set at 0.01 DOGE (roughly $0.002) per kilobyte in the core wallet.

While the network started supporting low fees with 1.14.4, it will now adopt them by default, which means that third-party wallets of the likes of Exodus and Ledger will support cheaper transactions. 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has voiced his support for reducing Dogecoin's transaction fees on multiple occasions.

In his opinion, such an improvement would help to turn Dogecoin into a viable means of payment.

Related
Bitcoin Breaks Above $65,000 After Mysterious Barry Silbert Tweet
The fee reduction proposal had to gain support within the community since Dogecoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency.

Apart from cutting transaction costs, the release also contains several fixes for high-severity vulnerabilities that affect the majority of Dogecoin Core users.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 3 Reasons Why Ethereum Supply Shock Is Closer Than You Might Think
11/08/2021 - 13:28
3 Reasons Why Ethereum Supply Shock Is Closer Than You Might Think
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin Price Jumps 11% Following Core Update News
11/08/2021 - 11:52
Dogecoin Price Jumps 11% Following Core Update News
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Surpasses Tesla by Market Cap, Entering Top Eight Assets by Capitalization
11/08/2021 - 10:40
Bitcoin Surpasses Tesla by Market Cap, Entering Top Eight Assets by Capitalization
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan