Bitcoin Breaks Above $65,000 After Mysterious Barry Silbert Tweet

News
Mon, 11/08/2021 - 06:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Barry Silbert did it again
Cover image via www.youtube.com
The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, surpassed the $65,000 level for the first time since Oct. 1.

Image by tradingview.com

Prior to that, the crypto king scored its highest weekly close in history.

In the meantime, Ether hit yet another all-time high of $4,739.48 just hours ago, inching closer to the much-coveted $5,000 milestone.

The prices of the two largest cryptocurrencies soared sharply higher after Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert tweeted about a big week looming for crypto.

His market-moving tweet has garnered more than 12,000 likes at the time of writing. 

Silbert’s influence on cryptocurrency prices shouldn’t be underestimated. In July, he warned his followers about

In May, his tweet about shorting Dogecoin marked the top of the cryptocurrency’s epic run that infamously ended with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.     

Earlier this month, venture capital giant Digital Currency Group, which controls leading crypto money manager Grayscale and several other big names, reached a valuation of $10 billion. 

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

11/08/2021 - 06:07
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
