Bitcoin Breaks Above $65,000 After Mysterious Barry Silbert Tweet

Barry Silbert did it again

The price of Bitcoin , the largest cryptocurrency, surpassed the $65,000 level for the first time since Oct. 1.

Image by tradingview.com

Prior to that, the crypto king scored its highest weekly close in history.



In the meantime, Ether hit yet another all-time high of $4,739.48 just hours ago, inching closer to the much-coveted $5,000 milestone.



The prices of the two largest cryptocurrencies soared sharply higher after Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert tweeted about a big week looming for crypto.



His market-moving tweet has garnered more than 12,000 likes at the time of writing.

Going to be a big week — Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) November 7, 2021

Silbert’s influence on cryptocurrency prices shouldn’t be underestimated. In July, he warned his followers about