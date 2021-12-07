Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Can Now Be Used for Booking Over 2 Million Hotels

Cryptocurrency-focused travel company Travala has announced that it now accepts Shiba Inu as a means of payment after the community managed to win a "battle" against rival meme coin Floki Inu. 

This means that the red-hot cryptocurrency can now be used for booking over 2.2 million hotels and accommodations around the globe.

Dogecoin, the original joke cryptocurrency, was added to the list of available payment options in early May.

In July, Travala launched Dtravel, a decentralized home rental service that aims to compete with incumbents of the likes of Airbnb. Its ownership is managed with the help of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model.

The service made its debut in 2017 and quickly became popular with crypto-friendly travelers.

Last year, Travala merged with Binance-invested competitor TravelbyBit.      

