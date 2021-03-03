Travala (AVA) Adds Chainlink (LINK) for Booking Payments, Reports $1 Million Revenue in February

Pioneering crypto-friendly booking operator Travala (AVA) starts accepting LINK. It also witnesses 187% spike in revenue compared to February 2020

LINK, a native cryptocurrency asset of decentralized oracles network Chainlink, is now accepted by Travala.com as a payment instrument. LINK Marines can now book tickets and rent apartments directly with their coins.

Chainlink (LINK) is now accepted for bookings on Travala (AVA)

According to the official announcement shared by the Travala (AVA) team in its recent tweet, the first crypto-friendly booking operator now accepts Chainlink (LINK) for three million travel products across 90,000 destinations.

Thus, Chainlink (LINK) joins the club of more than 40 crypto-focused payments instruments available to Travala (AVA) clients. Users can pay for the services of the platform via either crypto behemoths (Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, Monero), "proof of stake" tokens (Cardano, Zilliqa), stablecoins (USDT, BUSD, TUSD) or the platform's native coin, AVA.

Along with that, the platform supports all major crypto-related payment systems, including Binance Pay, Crypto.com Pay, Swipe Card and so on.

Travala.com delivers the following services: booking hotels, homes and airline tickets to popular tourist destinations.

Travala (AVA) crosses $1 million in monthly revenue

Travala (AVA) recently revealed its monthly results newsletter. It reports $1,055,562 in revenue for all products. This is 137 percent higher than that of February 2020.

Travala Coin (AVA), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT and BUSD cryptocurrencies were responsible for more than 50 percent of this result.

Additionally, Travala (AVA) updated the details of the AVA token staking program. Starting from this February, AVA delegators can earn up to 12 percent in APY.