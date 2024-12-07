Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    DOGE Founder Names Key Reasons for His Increased Appreciation of Crypto

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin creator has made curious revelation after celebrating DOGE 11th creation anniversary
    Sat, 7/12/2024 - 11:43
    DOGE Founder Names Key Reasons for His Increased Appreciation of Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, who created the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has taken to his account on the X platform to reflect on the fact that recently he has changed his attitude toward cryptocurrencies.

    He also took a jab at the conventional banking system, adding emphasis to his statement on crypto.

    Billy Markus is widely known on social media under pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto, which is an ironic reference to the Bitcoin creator Satoshi.

    HOT Stories
    Key Driver for Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow
    Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Comeback: What's Next? Did Bitcoin (BTC) Reach Top? Solana (SOL) Finally Breaks Downtrend
    Yellen Says Crypto Poses Risk to Financial System
    Solana-Based Meme Coin Factory Banned in UK

    DOGE founder likes crypto much better now

    In a fresh tweet, Markus admitted that he was beginning to “appreciate cryptocurrency so much more recently.”

    Advertisement

    Markus said that this is happening not only thanks to the recent large price appreciations: “though, not gonna lie that helps lol,” he added.

    However, the main reason for taking up that attitude, according to a comment added by Billy Markus, is that he has bigger trust in code than in people: “because humans are so much more easily corruptible than code.”

    When a commentator mentioned that crypto helps against insane bank fees, Shibetoshi Nakamoto responded: “the more you learn about how banks operate the more it deserves to be disrupted.”

    As for the recent price surges mentioned by Markus, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has surpassed the $103,000 price level, allowing Ethereum to surge above $4,000 and the rest of the crypto market also to stage large price increases. As for Dogecoin in particular, it has gained the top seventh place in terms of market capitalization and appreciated by almost 20% in the past week, reaching a local high of $0.46 on Thursday. As of this writing, DOGE is changing hands at $0.44718.

    Related
    Key Driver for Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow
    Sat, 12/07/2024 - 08:42
    Key Driver for Bitcoin (BTC) Omega Candle Named by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Markus celebrates DOGE 11th birthday

    On Dec. 6, the Dogecoin co-founder Markus published a celebratory X post to remind the millions of his followers that 11 years ago on this day DOGE was rolled out on the market. Now it boasts a market capitalization of more than $66 billion.

    Markus admitted that he did not expect “some silly thing” that he “made in a few hours” to have a tremendous impact on the world that it has now. He believes that the success of Dogecoin constitutes “a nice reminder that everyone has the potential to make a huge impact with their actions, whether big or small.”

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 10:55
    20 Million XRP on Move as XRP Price Makes Comeback
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 7, 2024 - 10:30
    250,000,000 SHIB in Single Move — What’s Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Founder Names Key Reasons for His Increased Appreciation of Crypto
    20 Million XRP on Move as XRP Price Makes Comeback
    250,000,000 SHIB in Single Move — What’s Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD