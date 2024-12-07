DOGE Founder Names Key Reasons for His Increased Appreciation of Crypto

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who created the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has taken to his account on the X platform to reflect on the fact that recently he has changed his attitude toward cryptocurrencies.

He also took a jab at the conventional banking system, adding emphasis to his statement on crypto.

Billy Markus is widely known on social media under pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto, which is an ironic reference to the Bitcoin creator Satoshi.

DOGE founder likes crypto much better now

In a fresh tweet, Markus admitted that he was beginning to “appreciate cryptocurrency so much more recently.”

Markus said that this is happening not only thanks to the recent large price appreciations: “though, not gonna lie that helps lol,” he added.

However, the main reason for taking up that attitude, according to a comment added by Billy Markus, is that he has bigger trust in code than in people: “because humans are so much more easily corruptible than code.”

i’m beginning to appreciate cryptocurrency so much more recently and not simply because of the price increases (though ngl that helps lol) — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 7, 2024

When a commentator mentioned that crypto helps against insane bank fees, Shibetoshi Nakamoto responded: “the more you learn about how banks operate the more it deserves to be disrupted.”

As for the recent price surges mentioned by Markus, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has surpassed the $103,000 price level, allowing Ethereum to surge above $4,000 and the rest of the crypto market also to stage large price increases. As for Dogecoin in particular, it has gained the top seventh place in terms of market capitalization and appreciated by almost 20% in the past week, reaching a local high of $0.46 on Thursday. As of this writing, DOGE is changing hands at $0.44718.

Markus celebrates DOGE 11th birthday

On Dec. 6, the Dogecoin co-founder Markus published a celebratory X post to remind the millions of his followers that 11 years ago on this day DOGE was rolled out on the market. Now it boasts a market capitalization of more than $66 billion.

today is dogecoin’s 11th birthday



it is extremely surreal that some silly thing i made in a few hours has had the impact on the world that it has



it’s a nice reminder that everyone has the potential to make a huge impact with their actions, whether big or small pic.twitter.com/u4U3vWvNET — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 6, 2024

Markus admitted that he did not expect “some silly thing” that he “made in a few hours” to have a tremendous impact on the world that it has now. He believes that the success of Dogecoin constitutes “a nice reminder that everyone has the potential to make a huge impact with their actions, whether big or small.”