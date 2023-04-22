DOGE Founder Slams NFT Investors as Mentally Ill, Here's Why

Billy Markus once again criticized crypto investing, this time using peculiar comparison

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Billy Markus, one of the Dogecoin founders, is known for his criticism of investing in crypto. This time he has commented on this activity again, likening it to "investing in mental illness." And investing in crypto is on the rise, he added.

investing in crypto is literally just investing in mental illness



which i suppose is on the rise, so… — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 22, 2023

Markus slams investing in crypto and NFTs

Markus is famous on crypto Twitter as "Shibetoshi Nakamoto," a parody name on the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, just as Dogecoin was made as a parody on Bitcoin based on BTC code.

When asked about NFTs, Markus stated that since NFT is a derivative of crypto, investing in it makes people "even more mentally ill."

NFTs are a crypto derivative



so it's like, even more mentally ill — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 22, 2023

Last year, Markus revealed that he had stopped investing in crypto nine years ago, right after the release of Dogecoin, since he believes that when people invest in digital currencies, they are practicing just another form of gambling. He also does not believe in Bitcoin as a currency.

Now, according to his tweet, he still has some crypto left "from tips or selling stuff." Recently, he shared that he owns "very little Dogecoin." He also reminded his followers and the whole crypto community that he is not part of the Doge team of Dogecoin Foundation anymore and does not speak for them in his tweets.

One DOGE founder blocks other on Twitter

As reported by U.Today last year, Billy Markus all of a sudden blocked the other founder of Dogecoin on Twitter, the Australian IT engineer Jackson Palmer.

The reason for this seems to be the strong position of the latter against crypto and against Dogecoin advocate, tech billionaire and innovator Elon Musk. Palmer has recently criticized the Tesla CEO for his coding skills and stated that Musk uses crypto to boost his ego.

Markus is, on the contrary, on friendly terms with Musk and they often exchange tweets, including those that discuss DOGE.