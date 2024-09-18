Dogecoin Founder Excited at Elon Musk's Company's Staggering Breakthrough

Advertisement

Billy Markus, who created the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013, and who is known on the X platform (formerly Twitter) as Shibetoshi Nakamoto has posted his enthusiastic take on Elon Musk’s recent tweet.

In that social media post, the CEO of Tesla, founder of SpaceX, and other companies, presented a new breakthrough device of his recent venture Neuralink.

Elon Musk to return eye-sight to the blind

Elon Musk reposted a tweet published by Neuralink about the new device they made called Blindsight. The tech centibillionaire tweeted that Blindsight will enable people who “lost both eyes and their optical nerve” to regain their sight.

However, in order for this result to be achieved these people must have their visual cortex still intact. Musk underscored that the device will “even enable those who have been blind from birth to see for the first time.”

However, there is a nuance to it. Musk stressed in his tweet that expectations must be set correctly since patients will have low resolution vision “like Atari graphics.” However, he added that eventually, the vision has the potential to improve to the degree that it will be “ better than natural vision” and patients will be able to perceive the world in more wavelengths than average people who cannot “see in infrared, ultraviolet or even radar wavelengths, like Geordi La Forge.”

DOGE founder supports this innovative step

Billy Markus shared his excitement and support in a comment under Elon Musk’s post, saying: “Well that’s incredible.”

Overall, Shibetoshi Nakamoto is known not only as a Dogecoin co-creator but also as a “personal online friend” of Elon Musk, even though the two have only interacted online so far, mostly through comments on each others X posts.

well that’s incredible — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 17, 2024

However, Markus always supports ideas and innovations created by Musk, never criticizing them in the slightest. The two influencers even have similar political views. In return, Musk is a big Dogecoin supporter who used to make the DOGE price fluctuate with his tweets in the past.

In 2021, Tesla CEO called himself “The DogeFather” on X and then endorsed Dogecoin in his debut at the Saturday Night Live show. This prompted DOGE to reach an all-time high of $0.7376 in May that year.