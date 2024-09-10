Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Outbids $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction by Michael Saylor

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, known for his bullish views on Bitcoin (BTC), recently shared a new perspective on the price of the first cryptocurrency. Thus, in an interview with CNBC, Saylor declared that Bitcoin is destined for a valuation of at least $13 million. It is not the first time the prominent entrepreneur has made such a thunderous prediction.

However, it still sent shockwaves through the crypto space, reaching as high as Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto. The latter in turn issued his own Bitcoin price prediction. Markus argued with Saylor's vision and declared that he thinks Bitcoin will rise to "$100 billion trillion quadrillion."

Well, despite Markus's humorous take on the price of the major cryptocurrency and especially Saylor's overly optimistic estimates, this prediction is still in line with Markus' bullish views on BTC. As he previously stated, if he were to tell his 10-year-old self one thing, it would be: "Buy a ton of Bitcoin and sell some of it in 2021 to buy a house and keep the rest."

Long way to go

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin, while not yet worth $1 million, is up 4.19% since the beginning of the week to $57,200. Despite a rough past week, the major cryptocurrency refuses to go lower than $50,000, as buyers seem to be interested in acquisitions from this particular price point.

So, 4.2% in, and only 22.727% remains to reach a $13 million valuation for Bitcoin. However, for it to reach Markus's prediction, BTC would have to grow by 17,482,517,482,517,483%.