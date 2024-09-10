Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets $812 Million in 24 Hours of Bullish Whale Activity

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A festival of whale on-chain activity continues for popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) as, according to data from IntoTheBlock, its key metric - volume of large transactions - reached over $812 million in the last 24 hours. Moreover, this figure is 83.53% higher than the day before and 113.6% higher than the day before that.

Digging deeper, it turns out that the amount of DOGE transacted by whales totaled 8.1 billion coins, an increase of 74.56% over the last 24 hours.

Large transactions are those that are no less than $100,000, and there were 898 of them in the period under review. Taking this into account, the average whale transaction on DOGE was 9,020,044 coins, or $905,178.17. This means that, on average, a whale transaction was nine times more than the minimum required.

What's attracting whales to DOGE right now?

To answer this question, it is necessary to take a look at the price chart of the major meme cryptocurrency. Apart from the fact that since the beginning of the week DOGE quotes have risen by 6.5%, one can notice how a giant falling wedge pattern is forming on the chart.

As previously described by U.Today, this pattern, if confirmed, could result in a more than 50% spike for the DOGE price, taking it as high as $0.15 per meme coin.

With bullish whale activity and a no less bullish pattern forming on the price chart of the popular meme cryptocurrency, the future looks bright for Dogecoin, but only time will tell.