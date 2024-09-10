    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets $812 Million in 24 Hours of Bullish Whale Activity

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    ​​Large Dogecoin (DOGE) transactions hit $812 million in 24 hours, as bullish wedge pattern emerges
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 16:24
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    A festival of whale on-chain activity continues for popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) as, according to data from IntoTheBlock, its key metric - volume of large transactions - reached over $812 million in the last 24 hours. Moreover, this figure is 83.53% higher than the day before and 113.6% higher than the day before that. 

    Digging deeper, it turns out that the amount of DOGE transacted by whales totaled 8.1 billion coins, an increase of 74.56% over the last 24 hours. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Large transactions are those that are no less than $100,000, and there were 898 of them in the period under review. Taking this into account, the average whale transaction on DOGE was 9,020,044 coins, or $905,178.17. This means that, on average, a whale transaction was nine times more than the minimum required. 

    What's attracting whales to DOGE right now?

    To answer this question, it is necessary to take a look at the price chart of the major meme cryptocurrency. Apart from the fact that since the beginning of the week DOGE quotes have risen by 6.5%, one can notice how a giant falling wedge pattern is forming on the chart. 

    As previously described by U.Today, this pattern, if confirmed, could result in a more than 50% spike for the DOGE price, taking it as high as $0.15 per meme coin.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    With bullish whale activity and a no less bullish pattern forming on the price chart of the popular meme cryptocurrency, the future looks bright for Dogecoin, but only time will tell.

