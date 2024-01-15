Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price on Way to Erase Zero

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin's price rally is on horizon, with analyst Ali Martinez's TD Sequential indicator pointing to breakout, aiming to push DOGE beyond $0.1
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 8:22
In a recent analysis, prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggested a potential bullish trend for Dogecoin (DOGE), supported by the TD Sequential indicator. According to Martinez, the indicator has flashed a buy signal on the DOGE three-day chart, signaling potential upward movement.

The TD Sequential, a tool designed by Tom Demark, identifies the precise time of trend exhaustion and price reversal. In this case, a significant signal occurs when the indicator plots the number "9" on top of a candle, indicating nine consecutive candles closing higher than those four periods earlier. Martinez's analysis, illustrated in a DOGE price chart, highlights this crucial point, suggesting positive momentum for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

However, the importance of not relying solely on the TD Sequential and combining it with other analyses, such as candlestick patterns, price trends or established indicators, should be highlighted.

Dogecoin price outlook

The last time DOGE traded above $0.1 was at the end of the first 10 days of December. The cryptocurrency experienced a notable rise starting in mid-October, surging from $0.057 to temporarily erase the zero in its price figure. However, a subsequent correction brought Dogecoin down to $0.081.

The lingering question now is whether Martinez's prediction, based on the TD Sequential indicator, will materialize. The market awaits to see if DOGE can maintain its support at the $0.074 cluster, as Martinez suggests, and potentially rebound to $0.1 or higher.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

