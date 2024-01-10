Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Shines as Elon Musk’s X Prepares to Launch P2P Payments

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
DOGE might steal show as Elon Musk plans to add peer-to-peer payments on X
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 13:45
Dogecoin (DOGE) Shines as Elon Musk’s X Prepares to Launch P2P Payments
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As stated in an official blog post, Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will launch peer-to-peer payments this year.

Advertisement

The payments, according to X, would unlock "more user utility and opportunities for commerce" as the platform strives for a transformational 2024.

Dogecoin once again comes into the spotlight as X owner Elon Musk, who has often touted DOGE, suggests that the dog-themed cryptocurrency was better suited for payments than Bitcoin (BTC).

Early last year, speculations arose that X was developing a system to allow payments through the social media platform.

Related
DOGE Bulls Prepare Show as Dogecoin Landing on Moon Nears

According to sources at the time, Musk intended it to be "first and foremost" for fiat money, with the option of adding cryptocurrencies later.

However, it remains unknown how the peer-to-peer payments that X intends to implement will function, as exact details regarding how the payments will work or when they will officially launch were not available at press time.

From all indications, it appears that cryptocurrencies will not be left out. In the past year, X developed a tool in collaboration with eToro that allows users to access cryptocurrencies, stocks and other sorts of financial assets.

Musk has been a major supporter of DOGE; Dogecoin saw a massive price spike after Musk acquired Twitter (now X).

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Be Awakening Again, Here's Reason

At the start of 2023, Tesla allowed Dogecoin as payment for its merchandise; Musk's perfume brand also accepted Dogecoin payments.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.079.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk #Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image NoahArk Tech Group Raises $2.4 Million From EOS Network Ventures
2024/01/10 13:43
NoahArk Tech Group Raises $2.4 Million From EOS Network Ventures
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support
2024/01/10 13:43
XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
2024/01/10 13:43
SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Breaking Boundaries: Taisu Ventures Co-hosts Web3 Hackathon with TreeHacks at Stanford
Open Source Rif Wallet Launched With The Aim To Bring The Next Billion To Bitcoin
Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin (DOGE) Shines as Elon Musk’s X Prepares to Launch P2P Payments
NoahArk Tech Group Raises $2.4 Million From EOS Network Ventures
XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support
Show all