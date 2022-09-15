Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Expand to Thousands of Shops Thanks to This Partnership

Thu, 09/15/2022 - 16:16
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum now accepted by major e-сommerce platform
BigCommerce, a large provider of software for merchants, has entered into a strategic partnership with two crypto payments services, BitPay and CoinPayments. Tens of thousands of companies using BigCommerce services are expected to be able to accept and process crypto transactions as part of the ternary alliance.

The implementation of Bitpay and CoinPayments services will allow merchants to accept the most popular cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum and, of course, Bitcoin. This is another major step for both crypto payments start-ups and cryptocurrencies, which are increasingly being accepted by various venues as a means of payment.

On BigCommerce, the public will be available to pay for the goods and services of tens of thousands of stores in many countries. For example, among the clients of BigCommerce are such companies as Reebok, Vodafone and American Apparel. Among the merchants are many specialized marketplaces of different areas and interests.

Justice for Dogecoin

While DOGE is being accepted by more and more merchants and approves itself as a full-fledged payment option, the legal passions around cryptocurrency are gaining momentum.

Last week, it was revealed that seven new investor-plaintiffs and six new defendants, including Musk's The Boring Company, were added to the $258 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk and his companies for the alleged DOGE pump.

Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer also joined in the censure of the eccentric billionaire, accusing Musk of exploiting the cryptocurrency community to create his own cult of personality.

