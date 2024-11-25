    XRP Scores New ETF Filing as Price Remains in Green

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP continues to outperform the broader crypto market amid the ETF hype
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 19:52
    XRP Scores New ETF Filing as Price Remains in Green
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Asset manager WisdomTree has joined the XRP ETF race with its own filing

    Apart from WinsdomTree, there are several XRP ETF filings from such firms as Bitwise, 21Shares, and Canary Capital. 

    On top of that, there are two pending filings for combo crypto ETFs that offer small exposure to the Ripple-affiliated token. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Scores New ETF Filing as Price Remains in Green
    Odds of Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Collapse
    Epic Dogecoin Prediction Made by Raoul Pal: Details
    XRP Open Interest Hits New Record Peak. Is Major Move on the Horizon?

    ETF analyst Nate Geraci has predicted that there will be a "boatload" of cryptocurrency-related ETF filings.   

    Advertisement

    Earlier, Geraci predicted that there would be new filings for such cryptocurrencies as XRP and ADA. 

    XRP's outperformance 

    As reported by U.Today, XRP's open interest (OI) recently hit a new record peak amid growing enthusiasm surrounding the ETF products tied to the controversial cryptocurrency. 

    Related
    XRP Shows Signs of Rally's End: 3 Reasons Why
    Mon, 11/25/2024 - 13:59
    XRP Shows Signs of Rally's End: 3 Reasons Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    XRP is up more than 6% over the past 24 hours. This makes it the best-performing token in the top 10. 

    DonAlt, a popular cryptocurrency trader, recently stated that he would "probably" focus on XRP dip buys

    Testing the SEC's limits 

    The upcoming departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler makes it far more likely that these products might end up getting approved. 

    Geraci believes that ETF issuers will be testing the limits of the SEC's new leadership. Earlier, he mentioned that there would be a downside to pursuing an aggressive altcoin ETF strategy for various issuers. 

    Related
    XRP Failed Skyrocketing: $2 Ready?
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 11:45
    XRP Failed Skyrocketing: $2 Ready?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins recently emerged as the new top contender in the closely watched race to replace Gensler. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is convinced that an XRP ETF will eventually be approved. 

    #XRP News #XRP ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 17:04
    Odds of Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Collapse
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 16:11
    Cardano (ADA) Falls Below Crucial Support, Brace for Impact
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HIPTHER Academy Launches: Advancing Gaming & Tech with Premier Learning and Brand Values
    WOW Summit Bangkok 2024: A Recap of the Most Large-Scale Event of the Year
    MEXC Raises the Bar: Supercar Giveaway Boosted to 12,000,000 USDT!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Scores New ETF Filing as Price Remains in Green
    Odds of Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 Collapse
    Cardano (ADA) Falls Below Crucial Support, Brace for Impact
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD