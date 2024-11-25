XRP Scores New ETF Filing as Price Remains in Green

Advertisement

Asset manager WisdomTree has joined the XRP ETF race with its own filing .

Apart from WinsdomTree, there are several XRP ETF filings from such firms as Bitwise, 21Shares, and Canary Capital.

On top of that, there are two pending filings for combo crypto ETFs that offer small exposure to the Ripple-affiliated token.

ETF analyst Nate Geraci has predicted that there will be a "boatload" of cryptocurrency-related ETF filings.

Earlier, Geraci predicted that there would be new filings for such cryptocurrencies as XRP and ADA.

XRP's outperformance

As reported by U.Today, XRP's open interest (OI) recently hit a new record peak amid growing enthusiasm surrounding the ETF products tied to the controversial cryptocurrency.

XRP is up more than 6% over the past 24 hours. This makes it the best-performing token in the top 10.

DonAlt, a popular cryptocurrency trader, recently stated that he would "probably" focus on XRP dip buys .

Testing the SEC's limits

The upcoming departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler makes it far more likely that these products might end up getting approved.

Geraci believes that ETF issuers will be testing the limits of the SEC's new leadership. Earlier, he mentioned that there would be a downside to pursuing an aggressive altcoin ETF strategy for various issuers.

Former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins recently emerged as the new top contender in the closely watched race to replace Gensler.