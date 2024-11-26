Cardano to Power Bitcoin With DeFi, Announces Charles Hoskinson

Charles Hoskinson, the prominent crypto entrepreneur behind Cardano, has said he wants to add decentralized finance (DeFi) features to Bitcoin. Looking back on his long history with Bitcoin and its foundational code, Hoskinson described his renewed focus on the cryptocurrency, viewing it as a chance to revisit its design and expand its potential.

The idea is to create an ecosystem where users can interact with decentralized apps (dApps) by spending Bitcoin directly. Hoskinson thinks this could make things easier for users while also adding new features to Bitcoin's existing setup.

Bitcoin + DeFi = Cardano?

One of the main things about this vision is using Cardano's Babel fees, which let you pay transaction fees in different tokens. This could be the technical foundation to support hybrid apps powered by BTC.

Advertisement

There is only one Bitcoin :) pic.twitter.com/1c984LKRP0 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 26, 2024

Hoskinson stressed the need to make sure that the development of the ecosystem stays true to Bitcoin's original ethos. He said he wants to work with the people who helped get Bitcoin off the ground and focus on new ideas that do not get bogged down by unnecessary distractions or misaligned motivations.

The aim is to create a seamless and efficient integration that aligns with both Bitcoin's strengths and the broader blockchain landscape.

New developments like Bitcoin's Taproot upgrade were shown to be key steps in making it easier to use more advanced features. Taproot, which was adopted in 2021, improves privacy and scalability within the Bitcoin network, which is great for integrating new layers of innovation.