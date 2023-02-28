Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Will Not Work for Elon Musk: Details

DOGE co-founder believes Elon Musk is cool, but they will not work together, here's why

IT engineer Billy Markus, who created the Bitcoin parody Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer back in 2013, has taken to Twitter to share his attitude to the biggest DOGE supporter, Elon Musk.

"Elon Musk is cool," but Markus will not work for him

Markus has tweeted that "Elon Musk is cool," adding that "people who think he is lame are lame" themselves, thus sharing his positive attitude toward the tech mogul and billionaire who supports Dogecoin. Besides, he is trying to ensure the global implementation of electric cars and solar panels, and he wants to take humanity to Mars.

Markus admitted earlier that he has not met Musk in person, and Musk just "tolerates" him on Twitter as they often comment on each others' tweets.

Responding to a question about why he does not apply to work at Twitter, meaning, to work for Elon Musk, the co-creator of DOGE admitted it would be cool but he will not do it since he likes his current job.

This is not the first time Markus has voiced this reason for his lack of desire to work at the most popular social media platform under the lead of Elon Musk.

Musk keeps scammers blocked on Twitter

This weekend, as covered by U.Today, the tech billionaire announced that he had unblocked everyone from his blacklist on Twitter, apart from outright scammers. Musk added that negative feedback is a good thing.

This seemed like some sort of experiment he had been conducting to check Twitter metrics.

Billy Markus responded to that tweet, stating that it would take him a very long time to do that, showing a screenshot of his blacklist; it has nearly 190,000 people whom the DOGE co-founder has blocked.