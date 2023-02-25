Elon Musk Makes New Move on Twitter, Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Fails to Catch Up

Elon Musk has announced end of his recent experiment on Twitter, Dogecoin creator says he will hardly catch up

Twitter boss Elon Musk has tweeted that he unblocked all Twitter accounts he had blocked recently. An exception was made for scammers on the social media platform.

He recommended everyone else to do the same — "negative feedback is a good thing," he added in his ironic manner.

DOGE creator blocks close to 200k users

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, a frequent conversational counterpart of Musk in Twitter discussions, commented that he would be unable to unblock everyone as it would take too much time. Markus shared a screenshot that shows he has 186,060 blocked accounts on Twitter.

Both Billy Markus and Musk are popular on Twitter, and the DOGE co-founder's tweets are not only about Dogecoin and the crypto space, so naturally he has also got himself a lot of haters who he wished to block.

that would take me a very long time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sy8KPOhGNn — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 24, 2023

Earlier this week, the Dogecoin co-creator and Musk also engaged in a brief discussion, this time related to cars. Markus stated, perhaps, rather jokingly, that his "dream car" is Toyota Camry. To that, Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla — a leading e-car producer — posted an angry face emoji, also as a joke.

Musk and Billy Markus chat only on Twitter

Both Musk and Markus seem to enjoy their short Twitter conversations. Besides, Dogecoin is Musk's favorite digital currency and he offers his support for it often in his tweets.

Markus once shared that he had never met the Twitter boss in person and they only talk via tweets and comments to them. He also confessed that he would never go and work for Elon Musk at Twitter because he loves his current job. He did not specify what it is he does, though, but it is likely to be something related to coding.

Edward Snowden's wife remains blocked on Twitter

In a recent tweet, infamous whistleblower Edward Snowden complained that the Twitter account of his wife Lindsay Mills, a U.S. acrobat and blogger, whom he married in 2017, remains blocked.

Snowden stated that he had already addressed both Twitter Support and Elon Musk by tagging them. However, nothing had changed. The incident happened after Mills posted a "baby picture," according to Snowden.

Later, Snowden admitted that this block of his wife's account looks more like an error in the work of an algorithm, rather than intentional manual interference. There is clearly an issue with this algorithm and it must be fixed, Snowden says.