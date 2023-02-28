I Have Enough SHIB, David Gokhshtein Says, Time for Epic 'Stuff'

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

David Gokhshtein, crypto enthusiast and founder of Gokhshtein Media, has taken to Twitter to post another Shiba Inu-related tweet.

Judging by the message, he seems to have bought more of these popular meme coins recently and is now expecting the price to begin moving high.

I have enough $SHIB — now it’s time for them to do epic shit. — David Gokhshtein ®️ (@davidgokhshtein) February 28, 2023

Gokhshtein and his meme coins

Gokhshtein has been known as a fan of SHIB, showing his support actively throughout last year — and not only for the coin but for the whole ecosystem, expecting the metaverse that is being built at the moment to do well after it gets rolled out.

Apart from SHIB, David also praises the original meme coin DOGE, and in one of his tweets, he admitted to holding bags of it. He believes that both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu will skyrocket during the next bull run on the crypto market, according to some of his tweets published at the start of last fall.

Overall, the main role of meme crypto for the market is attracting a great amount of new retail investors, as understanding meme crypto is, for them, simpler and more fun than Bitcoin, Ethereum and other top currencies.

Expecting epic "stuff"

Gokhshtein has tweeted that he has "enough SHIB" now, and "it's time for them to do epic...stuff." The former U.S. congressional candidate-turned-crypto-entrepreneur mentioned recently that he had been buying more Shiba Inu.

He also tweeted that it is enough for the SHIB price to reach $0.01 so that he could immediately dump it for profit.

The epic "stuff" Gokhshtein is talking about is very likely to be the long-expected launch of Shibarium Layer 2 solution. It is promised to take the Shiba Inu ecosystem to a whole new level and turn it into something much bigger than just a meme coin. Shibarium will allow developers to start building on it, creating smart contracts, DeFi and other dApps. Users will be able to make as many transactions as they want without fear of congestion, at a low fee and high speed.

Transaction fees paid in BONE tokens will help burn trillions of SHIB, as part of that BONE will be converted into SHIB and sent to be locked in unspendable wallets for good. This way, Shiba Inu will become more scarce, and there will be a chance for its price to soar — something that the SHIB army has been looking forward to since burns began in 2021.

At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001237, having dropped by nearly 7% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap.