Elon Musk Angry With Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator on This Issue: Details

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 15:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk and Dogecoin co-founder got engaged in brief dispute
Elon Musk Angry With Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator on This Issue: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Tesla boss is not happy with the car choice of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

In a recent response Markus, who created Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin, together with Jackson Palmer, stated that his "dream car" is the Toyota Camry. "Fight me, haters," Markus added.

Elon Musk left an angry emoji as a comment, perhaps hinting that Billy Markus should prefer a regular Tesla electric car or, maybe even a Cybertruck, instead of Toyota and other carmakers.

Unlike Musk's previous tweet, the one mentioned above did not have any impact on Dogecoin.

DOGEMusk_00ElonM003rg4
Image via Twitter

Related
Shiba Inu Token PawSwap (PAW) Spikes 154% on This News

Elon pushing DOGE price upward

Earlier this week, on Feb. 22, Musk made a "confession," tweeting a line from a popular song by Baha Men, "Who Let The Dogs Out." Musk posted a picture with the text, "It was me, I let the dogs out."

This was enough to give some encouragement to Dogecoin fans as the price of the original meme coin soared by 5.48%, printing a big green candle on an hourly DOGE/USD chart. This, however, was followed by a fast fall, which made DOGE lose its Musk-driven gains.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Tesla News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Buzzing Over PlayStation's New Game Featuring Their Favorite Dog
02/24/2023 - 14:45
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Buzzing Over PlayStation's New Game Featuring Their Favorite Dog
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Grew Its Whale Transaction Count WTD, Key Trends to Watch out For
02/24/2023 - 14:30
Dogecoin (DOGE) Grew Its Whale Transaction Count WTD, Key Trends to Watch out For
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Asian Crypto Giant HashKey Group Now Licensed to Start OTC Trading in Hong Kong
02/24/2023 - 14:14
Asian Crypto Giant HashKey Group Now Licensed to Start OTC Trading in Hong Kong
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan