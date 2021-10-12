woj
Dogecoin and Other Cryptos Now Accepted by Wix's E-Commerce Platform

News
Tue, 10/12/2021 - 18:09
Alex Dovbnya
One of the leading website builders has enabled support for cryptocurrency payments
Israeli web development service Wix, which boasts 210 million users worldwide, has partnered with cryptocurrency payments processor BitPay, according to an Oct. 12 press release.

Its eCommerce platform has added a slew of cryptocurrencies as new payment options, including meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

The new feature will be rolling out in phases. Initially, cryptocurrencies are accepted in the U.S, Canada, the U.K., Germany, and Brazil.

The tie-up will potentially allow merchants to attract new cryptocurrency-friendly clients, according to Wix’s Omer Shatzky:

With BitPay, Wix merchants have access to a whole new market of customers who prefer to pay with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and an avenue for their business to tap into the growing cryptocurrency market.

In February, Wix briefly became Israel’s biggest company, with its market cap topping $20 billion.

Its shares, however, are down 27.48% year-to-date.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

