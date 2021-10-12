Dogecoin and Other Cryptos Now Accepted by Wix's E-Commerce Platform

One of the leading website builders has enabled support for cryptocurrency payments

Israeli web development service Wix, which boasts 210 million users worldwide, has partnered with cryptocurrency payments processor BitPay, according to an Oct. 12 press release.



Its eCommerce platform has added a slew of cryptocurrencies as new payment options, including meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.



The new feature will be rolling out in phases. Initially, cryptocurrencies are accepted in the U.S, Canada, the U.K., Germany, and Brazil.

With BitPay, Wix merchants have access to a whole new market of customers who prefer to pay with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and an avenue for their business to tap into the growing cryptocurrency market.

The tie-up will potentially allow merchants to attract new cryptocurrency-friendly clients, according to Wix’s Omer Shatzky:

In February, Wix briefly became Israel’s biggest company, with its market cap topping $20 billion.



Its shares, however, are down 27.48% year-to-date.