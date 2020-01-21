BTC
0.02%
8635.42
ETH
0.23%
167.16
LTC
-0.26%
57
EOS
0.06%
3.615
XRP
0.95%
0.2349
ADA
0.6%
0.04548
NEO
-0.45%
11.08
TRX
3.25%
0.01715
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

XRP Payments and Cross-Border Transfers Launched by BitPay

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    XRP can now be accepted by all BitPay merchants, which could be a boon for the token's adoption

XRP Payments and Cross-Border Transfers Launched by BitPay
Cover image via U.Today

Leading payment processor BitPay has just announced that XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, can now be accepted by all of its merchants around the globe. 

Must Read
Ripple to Be Welcomed by US Government, Infers Brad Garlinghouse from Steven Mnuchin’s Speech - READ MORE

BitPay added XRP to the list of supported digital assets in early October as part of its partnership with Ripple's investment arm Xpring. However, the integration of the token only finished in January. 

“BitPay continues to expand consumers’ ability to transact in the currency of their choice and give merchants new exposure to a large base of loyal XRP users intent on driving real-world adoption,” said BitPay CMO Bill Zielke. 

eGifter has proudly become the very first merchant to accept XRP via Bitpay. As reported by U.Today, BitPay secretly allowed its customers to buy gift cards with XRP last week.  

 
#Ripple News #BitPay News #Cryptocurrency Adoption

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website