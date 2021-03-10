Leading Israeli Asset Manager Pours $100 Million Into Bitcoin

News
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 19:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Altshuler Shaham has purchased $100 million worth of GBTC shares
Leading Israeli Asset Manager Pours $100 Million Into Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Altshuler Shaham, the biggest investment house in Israel, has gained exposure to Bitcoin by putting $100 million into the shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), Globes reports

The transaction took place at the end of 2020, which means that the asset manager has already made a handsome profit of over 100 percent. 

Gilad Altshuler, the CEO of the asset manager, claimed that they had bought GBTC shares when Bitcoin was trading near $21,000:  

"This is a new investment for us. It took several months until we received all the relevant approvals..."    

When the cryptocurrency hit new highs in early February, Altshuler Shaham took profits on about a third of the initial investment. 

Israel
Image by globes.co.il

Presently, the investment house holds about $150 million worth of Bitcoin. Altshuler claims that the company's holdings could be increased depending on Bitcoin's performance, adding that its dizzying rally is a bit worrying. 

Altshuler Shaham is currently the only known Israeli institution that has dabbled into crypto. 

Global institutional adoption 

Institutional adoption of Bitcoin is gaining pace around the globe after the U.S. kickstarted the trend back in 2020, with such big names as Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller joining the list of the cryptocurrency's proponents.  

Last week, Chinese beauty app maker Meitu revealed that it had invested $40 million into Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

