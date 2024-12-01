Dogecoin Analysis Shows DOGE's Potential For ATH in December, Avalanche and Cutoshi (CUTO) Shows Positivity

Advertisement

Dogecoin is having a main character moment as it continues to surge undeterred and Avalanche is soon expected to follow suit and break to new all-time highs by the end of the year. New assets like Cutoshi are also entering the cryptocurrency market

Cutoshi has been seen in the trending category on X. Let’s discover why investors are flocking to the cryptocurrency market amid this massive rally.

Dogecoin Gains 4%, Ready For The Next Leg Up?

At $61 billion in market cap, Dogecoin is to meme coins what Bitcoin is to altcoins, as its valuation is larger than all other memes combined. The first-mover advantage plays a crucial role, of course, but over the years, Dogecoin transcended its meme coin status and cemented itself as a real store of value, becoming a staple in any future-proof portfolio.

Over the last month alone, Dogecoin has surged by a staggering 150% and is currently consolidating around the $0.41 mark with a 4% intraday increase. Over the last day, Dogecoin has been experiencing hectic whale activity. As reported by Whale Alert, a total of 1.1 billion DOGE coins have been moved in a series of large transactions from wallet to wallet. Although the reason for this is still unclear, speculations abound, as whales could be preparing for the next big move.

According to analysts, Dogecoin is gearing up for another major rally as highlighted by a series of bullish confluences on the DOGE chart. If this comes to pass, Dogecoin could soon skyrocket to the prophesied $1.

Avalanche Is About To Reclaim Local Peak

After spending months on the sidelines and bottoming out at $22, Avalanche (AVAX) took everyone by surprise as it surged by over 72% on the monthly time frame. Today, Avalanche sells for $44 with a 2.5% daily increase. To continue on its bullish trajectory, Avalanche needs to reclaim and hold the key $46 resistance level.

Analyst Crypto Zach points out that Avalanche has already broken out of a descending trendline that was pushing the price downward. The breakout has already been retested successfully and now it's time to wait and see if Avalanche will be able to see $50 in the upcoming days.

Avalanche’s weekly RSI is currently at 65 points, suggesting sustained buyer interest that could soon propel AVAX to new heights.

Cutoshi Introduces New Memecoin Format

Cutoshi is a DeFi ecosystem inspired by the Japanese Lucky Cat. This meme coin wants to bring good fortune and massive profits to its rapidly growing community while revolutionizing the space by bringing much-needed utility.

Cutoshi bridges the gap between all major blockchains and allows users to swap between them at near-instantaneous speeds for 0.25% in fees.

Through the Cutoshi Farming initiative, investors will have the opportunity to earn rewards while completing fun missions and quests, or by staking the CUTO token. Just a few days ago, Cutoshi launched a unique meme contest with a solid prize pool. Participants are invited to share their best memes and spread awareness about the project.

Stage 3 of the presale is nearly over with CUTO’s active redistribution among participants. When taking into account Cutoshi’s much smaller market cap, compared to larger assets, it could be realistic to expect CUTO to show more volatility and unpredictability, which is why it should be treated as an alternative.

