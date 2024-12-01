Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Dogecoin Analysis Shows DOGE's Potential For ATH in December, Avalanche and Cutoshi (CUTO) Shows Positivity

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Cutoshi introduces itself in a rapidly growing memecoin field
    Sun, 1/12/2024 - 11:30
    Dogecoin Analysis Shows DOGE's Potential For ATH in December, Avalanche and Cutoshi (CUTO) Shows Positivity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Dogecoin is having a main character moment as it continues to surge undeterred and  Avalanche is soon expected to follow suit and break to new all-time highs by the end of the year. New assets like Cutoshi are also entering the cryptocurrency market

    Cutoshi has been seen in the trending category on X. Let’s discover why investors are flocking to the cryptocurrency market amid this massive rally. 

    Dogecoin Gains 4%, Ready For The Next Leg Up?

    At $61 billion in market cap, Dogecoin is to meme coins what Bitcoin is to altcoins, as its valuation is larger than all other memes combined. The first-mover advantage plays a crucial role, of course, but over the years, Dogecoin transcended its meme coin status and cemented itself as a real store of value, becoming a staple in any future-proof portfolio. 

    HOT Stories
    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High
    ‘Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Vindicated’: Dan Tapiero on XRP’s 400% Surge
    XRP Community Praised by Raoul Pal: 'You Were Right, I Was Wrong'
    Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency

    Over the last month alone, Dogecoin has surged by a staggering 150% and is currently consolidating around the $0.41 mark with a 4% intraday increase. Over the last day, Dogecoin has been experiencing hectic whale activity. As reported by Whale Alert, a total of 1.1 billion DOGE coins have been moved in a series of large transactions from wallet to wallet. Although the reason for this is still unclear, speculations abound, as whales could be preparing for the next big move.

    Advertisement

    According to analysts, Dogecoin is gearing up for another major rally as highlighted by a series of bullish confluences on the DOGE chart. If this comes to pass, Dogecoin could soon skyrocket to the prophesied $1.

    Avalanche Is About To Reclaim Local Peak

    After spending months on the sidelines and bottoming out at $22, Avalanche (AVAX) took everyone by surprise as it surged by over 72% on the monthly time frame. Today, Avalanche sells for $44 with a 2.5% daily increase. To continue on its bullish trajectory, Avalanche needs to reclaim and hold the key $46 resistance level.

    Analyst Crypto Zach points out that Avalanche has already broken out of a descending trendline that was pushing the price downward. The breakout has already been retested successfully and now it's time to wait and see if Avalanche will be able to see $50 in the upcoming days. 

    Avalanche’s weekly RSI is currently at 65 points, suggesting sustained buyer interest that could soon propel AVAX to new heights. 

    Article Image

    Source: TradingView

    Cutoshi Introduces New Memecoin Format

    Cutoshi is a DeFi ecosystem inspired by the Japanese Lucky Cat. This meme coin wants to bring good fortune and massive profits to its rapidly growing community while revolutionizing the space by bringing much-needed utility.  

    Cutoshi bridges the gap between all major blockchains and allows users to swap between them at near-instantaneous speeds for 0.25% in fees. 

    Through the Cutoshi Farming initiative, investors will have the opportunity to earn rewards while completing fun missions and quests, or by staking the CUTO token. Just a few days ago, Cutoshi launched a unique meme contest with a solid prize pool. Participants are invited to share their best memes and spread awareness about the project.  

    Stage 3 of the presale is nearly over with CUTO’s active redistribution among participants. When taking into account Cutoshi’s much smaller market cap, compared to larger assets, it could be realistic to expect CUTO to show more volatility and unpredictability, which is why it should be treated as an alternative. 

    For more information on the Cutoshi (CUTO) Presale:

    https://cutoshi.com/

    Join and become a community member: 

    https://twitter.com/CutoshiToken

    https://t.me/cutoshi

    #Cutoshi
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 12:33
    XRP's Six-Year High of $2.50 — What Made It Happen?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 12:12
    $500 Million Liquidation Chaos Crowns XRP, HBAR and IOTA as Top Winners
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudzy Introduces Privacy-Focused VPS Hosting with Cryptocurrency Payment Options
    LBank Unveils the “X Plan” with Exclusive Whitelist Mechanism to Redefine Listing Strategies
    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP's Six-Year High of $2.50 — What Made It Happen?
    $500 Million Liquidation Chaos Crowns XRP, HBAR and IOTA as Top Winners
    Solana (SOL) Prepares for Comeback as Volume Jumps 39%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD