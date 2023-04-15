DOGE, SHIB Beat ADA, FLOKI In Terms of Social Sentiment Rise

Sat, 04/15/2023 - 10:40
article image
Yuri Molchan
Top meme coins have surpassed FLOKI, SOL, ADA by social media mentions
DOGE, SHIB Beat ADA, FLOKI In Terms of Social Sentiment Rise
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data shared by LunarCrush, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have got on the top 10 list by the number of mentions in social media and got ahead of SHIB rival FLOKI and other popular altcoins.

On the top 10 list, DOGE holds spot number four, SHIB follows in on the sixth position. Floki Inu (FLOKI) is on the eighth place. SOL holds the seventh spot and Cardano's native token ADA is the 10th here.

Ahead of Dogecoin there is Bitcoin, Uniswap and Ethereum. BNB and ARB are also on this list, in the second half of it.

On Monday, Bitcoin finally surged above the $30,000 level after the CPI data for March came out below the expectations of analysts. As the inflation, per this metric, has gone down a little, the flagship digital currency went up, breaking above $30,000 for the first time in the past 10 months.

Ethereum followed BTC and hit $2,000 at the end of the week after the long-anticipated upgrade Shapella was activated, and the PPI index also came out smaller than analysts had expected.

Related
Ancient ETH Whale Activates After Shapella Integration, Here’s What He Has Done

Still, despite the price rise and the upgrade release, during the week, SHIB remained ahead of Ethereum on CoinMarketCap's list of trending cryptos. ETH still lags behind SHIB and DOGE at the time of this writing.

However, the FTT token sits ahead of SHIB on the fourth place in light of rumors that the FTX exchange plans a comeback to the crypto space.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin #Floki Inu #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Creator Finally 'Reveals' How DOGE Is Related to Bitcoin
04/15/2023 - 10:03
Dogecoin Creator Finally 'Reveals' How DOGE Is Related to Bitcoin
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ancient ETH Whale Activates After Shapella Integration, Here’s What He Has Done
04/15/2023 - 08:37
Ancient ETH Whale Activates After Shapella Integration, Here’s What He Has Done
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Uniswap Users Targeted by Phishing Scam
04/14/2023 - 20:15
Uniswap Users Targeted by Phishing Scam
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya