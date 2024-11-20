    Dogecoin Founder Highlights Poor ETH Performance Compared to BTC and DOGE

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shibetoshi Nakamoto has slammed Ethereum for its negative price performance, while Bitcoin and Dogecoin were in green zone
    Wed, 20/11/2024 - 9:43
    Dogecoin Founder Highlights Poor ETH Performance Compared to BTC and DOGE
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, known on the X platform as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has published a post to comment on the slightly negative ETH price performance compared to that of Bitcoin and DOGE.

    Shibetoshi Nakamoto shared charts showing Bitcoin and Dogecoin riding a green wave, while Ethereum is sinking into the red zone.

    "Ethereum retarded": Dogecoin creator

    Since the weekend, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has been trading in a range, striving to break above the $3,215 resistance zone and hold there. ETH managed to surpass this strong resistance twice — on Saturday and then again on Monday, when it succeeded in reaching $3,215 and $3,225, respectively. Between Friday and Monday, Ethereum demonstrated a 6.8% surge.

    HOT Stories
    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author on Saylor's $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction: "I Believe He's Right"
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Crucial Price Level: Details, Here's Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Moving Like Snail, Solana (SOL) Pushes to $300 as Billions in Volume Flow In
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Major Ethereum "Warning"

    However, since then, ETH has dropped twice to the $3,080 area and is currently changing hands at $3,127 per coin.

    Advertisement

    Unlike Ethereum, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has been showing a clear rising trend over the same recent period. It features highs and lows but overall rose by 7.13% by Tuesday to hit $93,975. By now, the pioneer crypto has rolled back a little and is trading at $93,308.

    As for Dogecoin, between Sunday and Tuesday, the iconic meme cryptocurrency showed an increase of nearly 21%, soaring from $0.34 to the $0.42 local high. The pullback printed by DOGE by now constitutes 6.59%, and the meme coin is trading at $0.39243.

    Looking at Ethereum’s weaker price performance compared to Bitcoin and Dogecoin, Markus criticized Vitalik Buterin’s brainchild, saying: “Is Ethereum retarded or something?”

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Won’t Sell His Bitcoin Until This Massive Price High Reached
    Fri, 11/15/2024 - 09:16
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Won’t Sell His Bitcoin Until This Massive Price High Reached
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ethereum about to outperform Bitcoin: Analyst

    Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has published an X thread suggesting that Ethereum is about to outperform Bitcoin and surge to a minimum of $4,000 and then possibly $6,000. Martinez said that ETH outperforms BTC in every market cycle, but it has not happened in the current one so far.

    The analyst pointed out that whales have purchased more than $1.4 billion worth of Ethereum in the past few weeks, preparing for that potential surge.

    Martinez tweeted that Ethereum is currently forming an ascending parallel channel, suggesting that ETH is targeting the middle and then the upper boundary of it, which sit at $4,000 and $6,000.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Ethereum #Bitcoin #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 12:37
    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 20, 2024 - 10:14
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Rejection at Crucial Price Point
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Global World Premiere Lists ORA with Meme-Inspired Wealth Strategy
    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $2.5 Billion Mega Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Revealed: Could This Be Ryoshi?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Rejection at Crucial Price Point
    Vitalik Buterin Made Crucial Ethereum Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD