    Elon Musk Might Trigger Next Dogecoin Rally With This Post

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin saw epic rebound as Elon Musk once again tagged it in post
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 13:31
    Elon Musk Might Trigger Next Dogecoin Rally With This Post
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tech entrepreneur and meme lord Elon Musk has triggered excitement that cuts across ardent movie fans and the broader cryptocurrency space. In a recent post on X that has garnered over 14 million views, Musk shared a meme of himself tagged as “The Dogefather.” The black-and-white meme is a direct replica of the classic movie adaptation of Mario Puzo’s iconic novel, "The Godfather."

    New Elon Musk DOGE trigger

    However, this is not just a meme, as many have suggested different interpretations of it, from political to crypto. Supporters of the incoming U.S. administration relate it to the role that Musk is bound to play. On the other hand, crypto enthusiasts consider the post’s relevance to the meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE).

    Related
    Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweet Drives DOGE Army Nuts With Excitement
    Thu, 11/14/2024 - 12:10
    Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweet Drives DOGE Army Nuts With Excitement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Some supporters consider the meme a direct reference to the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E). Notably, Musk stated that he would implement far-reaching reforms in government and dramatically reduce waste within federal agencies.

    Hence, some consider the meme to reference his readiness to begin streamlining government activities upon taking on his new role next year.

    Meanwhile, crypto investors, particularly those in the Dogecoin ecosystem, consider this one of Elon Musk’s promotional posts. Some have even speculated on the possibility of gaining more prominence as the official currency of X under the "Dogefather's" watch.

    Musk’s history of driving Dogecoin sentiment

    Interestingly, following Musk's post, Dogecoin has witnessed a 4.98% jump to $0.3838 as of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap data

    Related
    Coinbase CEO Makes Intriguing Offer for Elon Musk's D.O.G.E
    Sun, 11/17/2024 - 12:33
    Coinbase CEO Makes Intriguing Offer for Elon Musk's D.O.G.E
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    DOGE has soared by 35.56% in market volume to $9.45 billion, indicating renewed interest in the dog-themed meme coin. Musk's post has supported Dogecoin's rebound moves, following the price dip to as low as $0.3595 in earlier trading over the past 24 hours.

    Musk frequently posts memes for fun and is strongly attached to Dogecoin. His posts on DOGE generally trigger bullish sentiment among members of the meme coin’s community. Some in the community anticipate that Dogecoin could rally and exceed the $1 level predicted by analysts.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 12:12
    $1 for XRP Could Be Gone in Days If This Continues
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 11:37
    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk Might Trigger Next Dogecoin Rally With This Post
    $1 for XRP Could Be Gone in Days If This Continues
    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD