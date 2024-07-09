Advertisement
    DOGE Founder Discusses Potential $5 Million Opportunity

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin co-creator has launched $5 million X poll, engaging with his 2.1 million followers
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 14:55
    Contents
    Billy Markus, known on the X app as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who made the iconic meme cryptocurrency DOGE in cooperation with IT engineer Jackson Palmer in 2013, has taken to his X handle to once again to communicate with his multi-million X audience.

    This time, Markus pondered a hypothetical opportunity to make $5 million within one year. He suggested this idea to the crypto community, picking their minds on this potential profit. In his tweet, he asked: “Would you fly on 8 hours of boeing flights a day for a year in exchange for 5 million dollars?”

    The discussion mostly seemed to be about the quality of flights on Boeing planes and anxiety attacks during flights. Shibetoshi Nakamoto never revealed if he would agree to do that in exchange for $5 million.

    Dogecoin creator's take on Bitcoin plunge

    On Monday, Shibetoshi Nakamoto shared his take on the recent 13% Bitcoin price plunge. The world’s leading cryptocurrency lost more than 13% between July 1 and July 8, falling from the $63,750 level to the $57,260 zone.

    Markus published a meme of a sinking yacht, called “No worries.” This title answers the meme's question, which goes: “How is your crypto?”

    Since Monday, Bitcoin has demonstrated a roller coaster-shaped trajectory, first rising by 6.20% and reaching $58,150. That increase was followed by a 4.8% drop, and by now, it has finished with a 3% increase again. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands in the $57,250 zone.

    Markus opposes recent negative crypto study

    Over the weekend, Billy Markus published a screenshot of an article by the Independent about a recently published study about cryptocurrency and its owners.

    The study claims that people who invest in crypto assets tend to have “dark traits” in their personalities. The study refers to the “dark tetrad.” Shibetoshi Nakamoto tweeted that he opposes that opinion strongly: “I disagree and let me lengthily argue why I am right.”

