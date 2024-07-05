Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence As Bitcoin Loses $55,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who is known on Twitter/X as Shibetoshi Nakamoto and who created Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, is a popular crypto influencer on the above-mentioned social media platform.

He has issued a tweet as the Bitcoin bloodbath continues, making a dark ironic statement. These statements started on Thursday, when the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell close to the $57,000 price level.

Bitcoin falls through bottom, Markus comments

The Dogecoin co-creator took to the X platform on U.S. Independence Day to make a combination of an ironic comment on the Bitcoin collapse and a celebratory tweet related to July 4.

He tweeted: “Happy 4th of July” with a “smiling face with tear” emoji. The tweet was accompanied with a chart, on which collapsing Bitcoin hit $55,465.

When Bitcoin fell well below $58,000 on Thursday, Shibetoshi Nakamoto tweeted “Bitcoin dammit.” A day before, he responded to numerous Bitcoiners and Bitcoin maxis who idealize the largest digital currency and claim that it “represents freedom.” Markus tweeted: “Freedom that slowly erodes when the price goes down.”

bitcoin represents freedom



Bitcoin plunges to $53,870

Over the past 24 hours, the digital gold has lost 10.67%, collapsing from the $60,341 zone to the $53,879. In total, since Monday, Bitcoin has lost more than 15%, losing nearly $10,000 in price.

By now, BTC has rebounded a little and is changing hands at $54,366. JAN3 chief executive Samson Mow tweeted yesterday that he believes whales are currently buying all the Bitcoin dips on the Bitfinex exchange. A week ago, on Friday, he warned that the cryptocurrency market would consume all the current BTC sales.

While miners keep selling their long-term BTC stashes and continue to sell newly mined Bitcoin, the U.S. and German government also have been dumping massive amounts of Bitcoin. Tron Founder Justin Sun has tweeted that he is willing to negotiate with the German government and buy all of its BTC to minimize the effect on the cryptocurrency market.

Aside from that, word has spread that one of the first Bitcoin exchanges in history, Mt. Gox, has started moving BTC to repay what it owes investors. Today, it transferred $84.87 million in Bitcoin to the Bitbank exchange. Yesterday, it moved $2.71 billion worth of BTC in preparation for those payouts.