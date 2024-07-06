Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder Opposes 'Dark' Crypto Holders 'Diagnosis' From Study: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Billy Markus strongly disagrees with recent psychological study that gives crypto investors bad name
    Sat, 6/07/2024 - 20:00
    Dogecoin Founder Opposes 'Dark' Crypto Holders 'Diagnosis' From Study: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, who created the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has taken to his account on the X platform to criticize a study made on cryptocurrency holders recently and then reported by the Independent.

    This study claims that those who invest in cryptocurrency assets are inclined to have “dark traits” of personality, the “dark tetrad” in particular. The Dogecoin founder said he strongly disagrees with that opinion: “i disagree and let me lengthily argue why i am right.”

    DOGE creator slams study discriminating crypto investors

    The Independent article speaks about a study made on 2,001 adults living in the USA who were asked whether they own any cryptocurrency on not. Approximately 30% of these adults admitted to owning crypto.

    Along with the question about owning crypto, the researchers also collected some other information about them, including their psychological, political and other traits of personality. Based on that data, the researchers tried to decide on characteristics that could best predict whether someone had bought cryptocurrency assets.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Opposes 'Dark' Crypto Holders 'Diagnosis' From Study: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 15% in Epic Market Rebound; What Comes Next
    Michael Saylor Sends Bullish BTC Message as Bitcoin Recovers From Below $54,000
    3 New Bitcoin (BTC) Support Levels to Watch, Toncoin (TON) Saw Biggest Price Drop Ever, Solana (SOL) on Strong 8% Rise as Ethereum Plummets

    This study suggested that crypto owners from these respondents are likely to have “dark tetrad” personality traits. In particular, they rely on “fringe social media sources,” “believe in conspiracy theories” and “feel victimized.” They summarized it as traits aligned with “the dark tetrad,” i.e., narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy and sadism.

    However, the Independent claims that the strongest predictor of whether a person owns crypto proved to be whether they rely on “fringe social media sources” to find out the latest news.

    Related
    Sat, 07/06/2024 - 07:07
    Michael Saylor Sends Bullish BTC Message as Bitcoin Recovers From Below $54,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Feeble attempt to dishonor Elon Musk's X?

    The point about “relying on fringe social media sources for news” seems to be particularly interesting here. The thing is that after Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter for $44 billion and rebranding it as X, this social media platform has been fighting for its users’ right to defend free speech on X.

    Data shared by Elon Musk recently shows that X has been rapidly gaining new users and becoming a more reliable source of news compared to conventional media (with the latter sharply losing traffic compared to X). Taking into account that X is also a platform very popular with the crypto community, the above-mentioned article and the study on which it is based looks like an attempt to discriminate X and crypto simultaneously in the eyes of American public.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Elon Musk #Cryptocurrency #Twitter
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Jul 6, 2024 - 20:02
    Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu Whales Reappear to Boost SHIB Price With 176% Activity Surge
    Jul 6, 2024 - 20:02
    Shiba Inu Whales Reappear to Boost SHIB Price With 176% Activity Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image ETF Heavyweight Franklin Templeton Unveils Bullish Report on Ethereum
    Jul 6, 2024 - 20:02
    ETF Heavyweight Franklin Templeton Unveils Bullish Report on Ethereum
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 partners with Fortune Magazine Türkiye
    $DOP Announces Listing on 7 Exchanges including BYBIT, Kucoin, Gate.io, and Bitfinex
    GOMINING Token to be Listed on HTX Crypto Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin: 10,000 BTC Wallets Pack 212,450 BTC to Scale 6 Year High
    Dogecoin Founder Opposes 'Dark' Crypto Holders 'Diagnosis' From Study: Details
    Shiba Inu Whales Reappear to Boost SHIB Price With 176% Activity Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD