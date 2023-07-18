DOGE Creator Plans to Earn More Money on Twitter, Here's How

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder says he looks forward to earning more money on Twitter

Billy Markus was one of the two IT engineers who created the popular Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency in 2013. Now, unlike Jackson Palmer, Markus is on friendly terms with Twitter boss Elon Musk and is being quite active on this social media platform.

In a recent tweet, Markus stated that he likes the feature on Twitter that allows him to get paid and that he looks forward to more of that.

i dunno, i liked the one where i got money



i look forward to more of that — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 18, 2023

DOGE cofounder likes to get paid for making content on Twitter

Not long ago, Elon Musk rolled out a subscription feature on Twitter, which allowed content creators to receive rewards from their subscribers on a constant basis.

There is no fixed subscription fee – for example, a monthly subscription to Billy Markus costs 3.33 euros, and if you subscribe to Elon Musk, you would have to pay 4.40 euros in USD equivalent for U.S. residents. Shibetoshi Nakamoto (the Twitter nickname of Markus) boasts 2.1 million followers. As for Elon Musk, he has 148.4 million, so the subscription fee he set seems to be rather symbolic, considering that and his status as one of the wealthiest people in the world and a tech innovator.

Basically, one thousand subscribers can allow a creator to fully focus on their content and give up their day job.

After introducing the subscription feature, Elon Musk added longer texts and a feature that allows content makers to post videos on Twitter.

Billy Markus is second biggest earner on Twitter

As reported by U.Today earlier, Elon Musk recently published the results of the income distribution for content makers on Twitter. According to this data, the aforementioned Billy Markus became the second-highest-paid one there.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto earned $37,500. In total, Elon Musk has sent out $5 million in rewards to creators. That was the very first block of payments ever made on Twitter.

The Internet Hall of Fame Twitter user outperformed Markus by earning $107,247, with approximately 1.9 million followers. As announced by Musk earlier this year, all income for 2022 will be sent to creators with Twitter keeping nothing. As of next year, the social media platform will begin to keep a small percentage of those funds to cover its own expenses.

DOGE creator takes jab at Mark Zuckerberg

Approximately a week ago, U.Today covered that Billy Markus criticized the Meta boss, creator of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, for again stealing an idea from other digital creators.

This time, he launched a Twitter clone called Threads App via Instagram, which was bought by Meta previously.

Speaking rather metaphorically, he wrote that Elon Musk "created oxygen so we could breath," while "Zuckerberg invented carbon monoxide to kill us all."

Elon Musk-vs-Zuckerberg cage fight

Earlier, as was discussed by people on Crypto Twitter, Zuckerberg copied the Stories feature from Snapchat, adding it to Instagram, copied Reels for the same app from TikTok and has now copied Threads from Twitter.

Elon Musk and Zuckerberg intend to have a cage fight in the near future, and Colosseum is one of the possible locations for it. Musk challenged Zuckerberg to that fight after the release of Threads. Both tech billionaires are training with martial arts experts before the upcoming fight which, if it indeed happens, promises to be one of the most interesting and fun events in history.