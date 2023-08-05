DOGE Army Responds to Elon Musk's Starbucks Tweet, Here's Why

Elon Musk has stirred Dogecoin community with his recent tweet about crypto-friendly Starbucks
DOGE Army Responds to Elon Musk's Starbucks Tweet, Here's Why
Twitter boss, tech billionaire and DOGE lover Elon Musk has tweeted about popular coffee chain Starbucks. Musk thanked the retail chain of coffee shops for "reliably serving millions of coffees and snacks every day around the world."

He did admit, though, that many consumers are unhappy with Starbucks too.

The DOGE community eagerly responded with many asking when Starbucks would start accepting Dogecoin.

Actually, Starbucks already accepts cryptocurrencies through various payment methods. Mainly, the chain sells coffee for crypto via the SPEDN app by Flexa or crypto gift cards provided by Bitrefill.

A few years ago, U.Today covered that the Bakkt giant was planning to begin collaborating with Starbucks as well to let its customers pay with digital currencies. The partnership kicked off in 2021, where aside from Bakkt, PayPal also participates.

In December 2022, Starbucks partnered with the Polygon blockchain platform to allow coffee lovers to win Polygon-based NFT called "Journey Stamp."

At the time of this writing, Dogecoin is slightly under 2% up, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap, changing hands at $0.07526.

