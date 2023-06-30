DOGE Army Reacts to Elon Musk Saying He May Fight Zuckerberg in Colosseum

The Dogecoin community supports Elon Musk in his possible upcoming cage fight with Zuckerberg, DOGE price up 4.44%

Elon Musk, head of Tesla, Twitter and a few other companies, including Neuralink, has tweeted that the “cage fight” between him and Zuckerberg (the Meta boss) may take place after all and if it does, the best place for it may be the historic site of Colosseum in Rome.

A Doge-themed account responded to the recent Elon Musk’s public message about the upcoming fight versus Zuckerberg.

Historic site picked for Musk vs Zuck cage fight

It started more than a week ago, when Musk tweeted that he did not mind having a “cage fight” with Zuckerberg and the Meta CEO asked him in a social media post to send him a location.

Musk picked Vegas Octagon. His tactics, according to a tweet, is a “walrus-style”, when he lies down on his opponent and does nothing.

Elon’s mother, model Maye Musk, was doing her best to prevent the fight, asking everyone at least not to encourage it to happen. With relief, Ms Musk later tweeted that the fight had been canceled. However, yesterday, her son tweeted that it still may happen and the location may be the legendary Colosseum, where in the times of ancient Rome emperors used to set up gladiator fighting games.

Earlier this week, it became known that Musk had had a training session with Lex Fridman – a popular podcaster, AI researcher and a martial arts expert. Fridman tweeted that he was “extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground.” “It was epic”, he added.

He stated that it is great to see both Musk and Zuckerberg train in martial arts. However, he would prefer them not to fight in a cage but simply practice martial arts in a gym.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

Crypto user offers to pay in DOGE

A DOGE fan decided to support the “DogeFather” Elon Musk, who turned 52 the other day, and offered to pay in Dogecoin to see the fight - that was a DOGE-themed account with over 187,000 followers.

A week ago, a similar offer came as a comment to Musk’s tweet about potentially fighting Mark Zuckerberg in a “cage”.

Can we pay to watch it with Doge? pic.twitter.com/eqgHVi2uzF — Doge Pound 🐶 (@TheDogePoundNFT) June 30, 2023

The price of DOGE today, according to CoinMarketCap, shows a more than 4.44% rise within the past 24 hours and the meme coin is trading at $0.06594.