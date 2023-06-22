Crypto Community Bets on Elon Musk Against Meta Boss Mark Zuckerberg

Crypto Community Bets on Elon Musk Against Meta Boss Mark Zuckerberg
The crypto community seems to be excited about the "cage fight" that two tech billionaires appear to have agreed on: Twitter boss Elon Musk versus Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Both not only spearhead one of the most popular social media platforms in the world (Musk has proved that he has a lot more energy and ideas for running more than one company, even one as big as Twitter); both of these gentlemen have demonstrated an interest in cryptocurrencies during various periods of their lives.

Musk is still genuinely interested in DOGE, while Zuckerberg has attempted to build a stablecoin based on a basket of international fiat currencies, but U.S. regulators stepped hard on the oxygen hose and prevented Facebook (not yet Meta back then) from launching the project a few years ago.

Now, if the cage fight indeed takes place, it will be not just between two wealthy tech entrepreneurs but also between two prominent crypto fans.

After Musk tweeted that he is open to a cage fight with Zuckerberg, the younger billionaire wrote on his Instagram that he waits for Musk to send him a location where they will be fighting. Musk responded on Twitter, "Vegas Octagon." Musk then added what tactics he intends to use when fighting Zuckerberg: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

Various crypto enthusiasts began responding to Musk's tweet, including David Gokhshtein, who tweeted that he would pay to watch that fight. A prominent DOGE-themed account asked if tickets to the fight would be sold for Dogecoin.

Musk's mother, Maye Musk, commented as well, writing that it should be "Fight with words only." She continued, "In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins."

DOGE co-founder Billy Markus also stepped in to leave a comment.

