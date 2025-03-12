Metaplanet Intends to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Japanese public company Metaplanet has announced another debt offering to Evo Fund of 2 billion yen ($13 million).

Advertisement

These are zero-coupon bonds, which means that they do not pay interest. This sets them apart from traditional bonds.

The money raised with the help of this debt offering will be used to purchase more Bitcoin.

Under the terms of the offering, Evo Fund will be able to demand a full repayment of the bond before maturity.

Advertisement

Metaplanet, the obscure company that used to be a budget hotel operator, has now emerged as one of the top corporate holders of the leading cryptocurrency. Its Bitcoin holdings are now approaching the $1 billion mark.

Earlier today, the company announced an additional purchase of 162 BTC.