    Metaplanet Intends to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 6:47
    Metaplanet's current Bitcoin holdings stand at $899 million
    Metaplanet Intends to Expand Bitcoin Holdings
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Japanese public company Metaplanet has announced another debt offering to Evo Fund of 2 billion yen ($13 million). 

    These are zero-coupon bonds, which means that they do not pay interest. This sets them apart from traditional bonds. 

    The money raised with the help of this debt offering will be used to purchase more Bitcoin. 

    Under the terms of the offering, Evo Fund will be able to demand a full repayment of the bond before maturity. 

    Metaplanet, the obscure company that used to be a budget hotel operator, has now emerged as one of the top corporate holders of the leading cryptocurrency. Its Bitcoin holdings are now approaching the $1 billion mark. 

    Earlier today, the company announced an additional purchase of 162 BTC. 

