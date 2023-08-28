Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Go Extinct? Bizarre Data Raises Questions

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu whales showing some unusual behavior
As the crypto community eagerly awaits the relaunch of Shibarium, something truly bizarre is happening. The activity of Shiba Inu whales, usually market movers, is noticeably plummeting. This decline in whale activity is especially interesting considering that it is occurring right before the Shibarium relaunch.

Could this be a sign of caution among big players? It is a possibility. Technical issues during the relaunch could send Shiba Inu's price tumbling down, leading to significant losses for holders. Therefore, it would not be surprising if whales are adopting a "wait and see" approach.

Source: TradingView

From a price perspective, Shiba Inu is currently showing minimal volatility. The asset has remained relatively stable over the past week, which could be a sign that the market is also adopting a cautious stance ahead of the Shibarium relaunch.

The sudden quiet from Shiba Inu's big players can be read in a couple of ways. First off, they might just be playing it safe. With Shibarium's relaunch on the horizon, any technical hiccups could send the coin's value into a nosedive. So, sitting on the sidelines for a bit makes sense.

