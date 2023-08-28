Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Go Extinct? Bizarre Data Raises Questions

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the crypto community eagerly awaits the relaunch of Shibarium, something truly bizarre is happening. The activity of Shiba Inu whales, usually market movers, is noticeably plummeting. This decline in whale activity is especially interesting considering that it is occurring right before the Shibarium relaunch.

Could this be a sign of caution among big players? It is a possibility. Technical issues during the relaunch could send Shiba Inu's price tumbling down, leading to significant losses for holders. Therefore, it would not be surprising if whales are adopting a "wait and see" approach.

From a price perspective, Shiba Inu is currently showing minimal volatility. The asset has remained relatively stable over the past week, which could be a sign that the market is also adopting a cautious stance ahead of the Shibarium relaunch.

The sudden quiet from Shiba Inu's big players can be read in a couple of ways. First off, they might just be playing it safe. With Shibarium's relaunch on the horizon, any technical hiccups could send the coin's value into a nosedive. So, sitting on the sidelines for a bit makes sense.

But there is another angle to consider. Less activity from whales could mean a fairer game for the average investor. Usually, these whales have the power to swing the market, but their current silence could be leveling the playing field.

That said, let's not underestimate the impact of this whale inactivity. These guys are often the market's safety net, stepping in to buy when prices dip and cashing out when they soar. If they continue to stay out of the game, we might see some wild price fluctuations, especially if things go south with the Shibarium relaunch.