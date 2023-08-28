Pepe and Cardano (ADA) Pairs Set to Exit Binance Liquid Swap

Binance Liquid Swap, the centralized trading platform designed to compete in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, announced that it will remove several liquidity pools, including those featuring Cardano (ADA) and Pepe

Binance Liquid Swap, a centralized trading platform launched in 2020 as part of Binance's efforts to capture the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, announced the removal of several liquidity pools, including those featuring Cardano (ADA) and the meme-based token Pepe.

The decision follows a recent review intended to "concentrate liquidity for our users and ensure optimized trading experience, price, and slippage," according to a company statement.

As of Sept. 1, at 04:00 (UTC), users holding positions in the affected liquidity pools will automatically receive their deposited assets in their Binance Spot wallets.

It should be noted that this move does not impact the trading of the corresponding pairs on Binance's primary spot market.

For the uninitiated, Binance Liquid Swap functions as an automated market maker (AMM), similar to popular decentralized platforms like Uniswap and SushiSwap.

In AMM exchanges, liquidity providers deposit digital assets into pools, allowing for more stable pricing and lower fees for large transactions. These pools consist of two tokens, and the price between them is determined by their relative amounts within the pool.

The removal might raise eyebrows, but it's crucial to note that the affected tokens can still be traded on Binance's main spot market. The decision to remove certain pools is in line with standard industry practices where platforms periodically reassess and optimize their offerings.

As of now, users are prohibited from adding new liquidity to the impacted pools, though they have until Sept. 1 to redeem their assets manually, should they choose to do so.