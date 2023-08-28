Here's How SHIB Community Reacts to Shibarium Relaunch

In a highly anticipated move, the renowned Layer 2 protocol Shibarium has been officially relaunched and is now fully operational, as announced today by Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama. The protocol's resurgence, following a prior release that fell short of expectations, has triggered a wave of excitement within the Shiba Inu enthusiast community.

Notable SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya took to social media to express his sentiment. He likened Shibarium's journey to that of a newborn, overwhelmed by the outpouring of attention, yet now prepared to thrive. Dhairya extended gratitude to the Polygon team, whose extraordinary efforts proved instrumental in the revival of Shibarium. "This FriendSHIB is forever!" he exclaimed.

Shibarium is like a new born baby who got overwhelmed by so many excited family members coming to greet meet them, this time around they're ready but please do handle it with love and care 😉 https://t.co/vbsMtILsBa — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) August 28, 2023

The founder of PawZone, a prominent external venture within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, also joined the chorus of positive voices. Confirming Shibarium's successful resurgence, they reminded the SHIB community that great accomplishments require patience.

#Shibarium is up and running. All great things take time #ShibArmy. — JD’s Updates (@jds_updates) August 28, 2023

Shytoshi Kusama, in his turn, also expressed his appreciation for the Polygon team's pivotal assistance in resolving challenges. Despite not revealing specific plans, Kusama encouraged followers to monitor SHIB resources for upcoming developments, concluding with a spirited "Hail Shib! And happy gem hunting degens."

With unanimous enthusiasm, the Shibarium relaunch has garnered unwavering approval from the SHIB community. The impending days will for sure hold significance, not only for the protocol's trajectory but also for the holistic growth of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. As anticipation builds, eyes remain fixed on the unfolding developments within Shibarium.