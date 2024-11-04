    Deutsche Telekom's 'Daughter' Announces Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Plans to Help Germany

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin mining takes off in Germany, led by Deutsche Telekom's 'daughter'
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 14:33
    Deutsche Telekom's 'Daughter' Announces Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Plans to Help Germany
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MMS, part of German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, has launched a trial Bitcoin (BTC) mining project with Bankhaus Metzler. The mission of the project is to create a system for mining BTC that will use excess energy produced by renewable sources such as solar and wind and, as a result, help stabilize the country's power grid by using excess renewable energy.

    Advertisement

    The responsibilities in this partnership are split so that MMS is going to use its Web3 expertise to run mining systems, while Bankhaus Metzler will look for new opportunities to perform financial services related to digital assets.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $2 Billion, Here's How
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 10:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $2 Billion, Here's How
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Deutsche Telekom's 'Daughter' Announces Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Plans to Help Germany
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?

    Based on the results of this pilot, the partners plan to assess the feasibility of larger-scale projects and further blockchain integrations in the German energy sector.

    Advertisement

    All pros, no cons?

    The idea apparently arose from the fact that Germany is using more and more renewable energy sources, and that the power grid is facing increasing challenges in managing the sudden changes in capacity caused by different levels of production. 

    Importantly, the project will be launched in a pilot phase. It should provide insight into the potential of Bitcoin mining as a tool for energy regulation, a strategy that is already in use in other countries such as the U.S. and Finland. 

    Related
    BTC Reserves 6 Times Higher Than Stablecoins, Hinting New ATH
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 13:00
    BTC Reserves 6 Times Higher Than Stablecoins, Hinting New ATH
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Through the use of regulated mining loads, surplus energy can be diverted to cryptocurrency mining during times of low demand, which can help eliminate the fluctuations often faced by renewable energy producers.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Germany
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 13:58
    BlackRock Makes History as $2.1 Billion Enter Bitcoin Market
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 13:31
    DOGE, XRP Surprisingly Outperformed All Cryptos
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Legend of Arcadia: Redefining Community-Driven Operations
    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Deutsche Telekom's 'Daughter' Announces Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Plans to Help Germany
    BlackRock Makes History as $2.1 Billion Enter Bitcoin Market
    DOGE, XRP Surprisingly Outperformed All Cryptos
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD