Degrain Launches DGRN Token as an Alternative to SOL, XRP

Due to the emergence of numerous cryptocurrencies, investors seek more lucrative new investment options.

Solana (SOL) investors expect prompt recovery of SOL

The blockchain network Solana (SOL) enables the development of scalable decentralized applications (DApps). Given that the Solana network processes more than 65,000 transactions per second, it is one of the world's fastest and most popular blockchain networks. Its ecosystem experienced the quickest growth in the blockchain sector, most likely as a result of its popularity amongst NFT users and traders.

The project stands in the sea of cryptocurrency because of its use of the native token, SOL, for transaction fees and peer-to-peer transactions, as well as its operation on its blockchain network.

XRP investors become impatient as SEC battle continues

Ripple, a worldwide payment system that can be used to move money swiftly across borders. Ripple powers innovative technology and transforms the financial services industry. Based on the incredible functionality of the Ripple Ledger (XRPL) blockchain, it is increasingly being used by enterprises, organizations, and developers. The project aims to develop a rapid, environmentally friendly, and practical cryptocurrency.

Ripple has received support from some of the biggest names in the industry, proving that the cryptocurrency has a promising future.

Degrain DGRN pre-sale is up and running

The new platform, Degrain (DGRN), allows anyone to buy, sell, trade and fractionally invest in NFTs. It aims to be the first cross-chain NFT trading platform. Degrain will reward its investors by sharing platform fees with them, as well as operating an exclusive members club for select presale investors. Its unique concept of bringing web3 utility and working with real world companies, whilst sharing revenue with investors, has excited cryptocurrency experts around the world.

The project has just launched its presale and the price of the token is $0.01, with 11 million DGRN tokens sold within the first 60 seconds. It is still extremely early and presents itself as an investment with a safe risk to reward ratio.

With the utilities soon to be offered by Degrain, it is hard not to imagine it being a market leading NFT protocol in the near future.

