Degrain Launches DGRN Sale; MANA and SAND Alternative for 2022?

Beginner traders who are fresh to the cryptocurrency market are hunting for projects with projected rapid increases in value. However, seasoned traders attempt to hunt for crypto projects that bear some long-term return by thinking like investors. In addition, growth rates are constantly compared before actual cash is exchanged. What then is the finest investment opportunity today? Given the significant price declines, many traders believe that now is the ideal time to buy cryptocurrencies. However some contend that the market will continue to contract.

Image by Freepic

Decentraland (MANA) on top of the metaverse for a while now

Powered by the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland is a virtual reality (VR) platform. Users can produce, use, and earn money from content and apps. Decentraland (MANA) An ERC20 token, where MANA is the native digital currency of Decentraland, may be used to buy goods and services and virtual land parcels in the Decentraland metaverse. A fungible token may be traded for another ERC20 token, such as Decentraland (MANA). Consensus, land content, and real-time layers are the components of Decentraland, which connect the infrastructure for intelligent contracts with real-time visualization and gameplay.

Sandbox (SAND) still trying to become the number one metaverse

The Sandbox (SAND) is a play-to-earn blockchain game that lets users use non-fungible tokens to build a virtual world on the Ethereum blockchain (NFTs). Users can create avatars to access the numerous games, places, and hubs in The Sandbox metaverse. Think of it as the DeFi version of Minecraft on the blockchain. The Sandbox's native token is called Sandbox (SAND). It is an ERC20 utility coin that works in The Sandbox metaverse to buy and sell lands and other assets. It serves as the governance token for The Sandbox DAO.

Degrain (DGRN) introduces novel NFT/metaverse product

Degrain (DGRN) is a brand-new cross-chain NFT platform that pays users and token owners for transactions such as purchases, sales, and fractional investments. For actively participating in and using the marketplace, holders will receive DGRN tokens, Degrain's native currency. Just think about the thousands of percent profit you would have made if OpenSea had held a presale. Degrain does not accept money from venture capitalists. Additionally, it will give stakers a 100 percent share of trading fees and pay authors their royalties immediately after a sale.

Degrain (DGRN) which started its presale on July 7th sold over 11 million tokens in the first 60 seconds of launch. Phase one ends on August 8th where investors are given a 30% bonus for purchasing during phase one.

