DeeStream (DST) Token Release On-Boards Investors in February, 2024 as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) Top Altcoins Adding Value

The gaming community, as well as Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) whales, are now directing their attention towards novel cryptocurrencies.

DeeStream (DST) emerged as a blockchain project poised to revolutionize the live streaming industry. They perceive it as having the potential to experience a significant surge in value. This article delves into the reasons behind this growing interest and exploration of DeeStream (DST).

Ethereum (ETH) to continue a bullish run?

Ethereum (ETH) recently concluded a bullish rally, experiencing an approximately 11% surge from $2361 to $2631 over the past week.

This rally has contributed to Ethereum's notable performance, further evidenced by a substantial increase in trading volume, nearly doubling recently. The surge in volume signals investor confidence in the sustainability of this bullish trend.

Binance (BNB) facing regulatory challenges

Despite a modest over 6% increase in the past month, with prices rising from $303.94 to $323.22, Binance Coin (BNB) appears disconnected from the ongoing crypto rally, reflected in its relatively low uptick in trading volume compared to Ethereum (ETH). This divergence suggests that Binance’s (BNB) gains may not be attributed to the broader market rally.

These developments occur against the backdrop of Binance (BNB) facing regulatory challenges and the recent criminal sentencing of its founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ). The impact of these events is palpable in the market, as evidenced by Binance's (BNB) recent displacement from its market capitalization position by Solana (SOL).

DeeStream (DST) welcomes new supporters

Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) whales are turning their attention towards the presale of DeeStream (DST), a novel decentralized streaming platform poised to disrupt the industry. Unlike centralized platforms like Kick and Twitch, DeeStream (DST) offers a decentralized model that empowers token holders through its governance system. As the live-streaming market is projected to soar to a valuation of $247 billion by 2027, DeeStream (DST) holds a significant first-mover advantage in this burgeoning sector.

Streamers can seamlessly join the platform by completing a straightforward registration process and sharing their channel link with fans. In addition to earning revenue through Dee gifts, subscriptions, and packages, streamers benefit from fan engagement, while fans can participate in reward programs and earn cryptocurrency by completing tasks and reaching milestones. Moreover, the platform offers a swap service enabling users to exchange various cryptocurrencies with zero commission charges, facilitating seamless transactions globally.

