DeeStream (DST) Token Release On-Boards Investors in February, 2024 as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) Top Altcoins Adding Value

Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) novel token pre-sale initiative welcomes new supporters in February
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 13:57
DeeStream (DST) Token Release On-Boards Investors in February, 2024 as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) Top Altcoins Adding Value
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
The gaming community, as well as Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) whales, are now directing their attention towards novel cryptocurrencies.

DeeStream (DST) emerged as a blockchain project poised to revolutionize the live streaming industry. They perceive it as having the potential to experience a significant surge in value. This article delves into the reasons behind this growing interest and exploration of DeeStream (DST).

Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Ethereum (ETH) to continue a bullish run?

Ethereum (ETH) recently concluded a bullish rally, experiencing an approximately 11% surge from $2361 to $2631 over the past week. 

This rally has contributed to Ethereum's notable performance, further evidenced by a substantial increase in trading volume, nearly doubling recently. The surge in volume signals investor confidence in the sustainability of this bullish trend. 

Binance (BNB) facing regulatory challenges

Despite a modest over 6% increase in the past month, with prices rising from $303.94 to $323.22, Binance Coin (BNB) appears disconnected from the ongoing crypto rally, reflected in its relatively low uptick in trading volume compared to Ethereum (ETH). This divergence suggests that Binance’s (BNB) gains may not be attributed to the broader market rally.

These developments occur against the backdrop of Binance (BNB) facing regulatory challenges and the recent criminal sentencing of its founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ). The impact of these events is palpable in the market, as evidenced by Binance's (BNB) recent displacement from its market capitalization position by Solana (SOL).

DeeStream (DST) welcomes new supporters 

Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) whales are turning their attention towards the presale of DeeStream (DST), a novel decentralized streaming platform poised to disrupt the industry. Unlike centralized platforms like Kick and Twitch, DeeStream (DST) offers a decentralized model that empowers token holders through its governance system. As the live-streaming market is projected to soar to a valuation of $247 billion by 2027, DeeStream (DST) holds a significant first-mover advantage in this burgeoning sector.

Streamers can seamlessly join the platform by completing a straightforward registration process and sharing their channel link with fans. In addition to earning revenue through Dee gifts, subscriptions, and packages, streamers benefit from fan engagement, while fans can participate in reward programs and earn cryptocurrency by completing tasks and reaching milestones. Moreover, the platform offers a swap service enabling users to exchange various cryptocurrencies with zero commission charges, facilitating seamless transactions globally.

Investors keen on participating in the presale, currently underway for just $0.035.

Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here

About the author
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

