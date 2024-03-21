DeeStream (DST) Pushes More Content, Litecoin (LTC) & Binance Coin (BNB) Investors Anticipate Market Recovery

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) are considered "crypto classics" as their placement on the market has been time tested throughout numerous bullish and bearish cycles.

However, there are alternative assets like DeeStream (DST). The DeeStream (DST) token is part of a wider streaming platform of the same name.

Litecoin (LTC) market performance

CoinMarketCap weekly charts reveal that Litecoin (LTC) had slight correction recently, that dip may have upset Litecoin (LTC) holders, but realistically it's nothing more than a mere correction for an asset in a bull trend.

Generally, the asset is still in the uptrend and the growth will most likely continue after the severe market correction is over.

Binance Coin (BNB) investors mean business

Recently, there have been several price fluctuations in the market. The bull run seems to be coming to a stand still; however, Binance Coin (BNB) holders aren’t seeing any downturns with Binance Coin (BNB). Binance Coin (BNB) has recently had a 7 day rise of 5%, a figure preceded by a 61.10% one month rise. These numbers mean big gains for Binance Coin (BNB) investors who are currently keen on reinvesting those profits.

DeeStream (DST) enters presale market

DeeStream (DST) is a Web 3 streaming platform. Some have tagged it, “Crypto Youtube”, in an attempt to describe both its streaming features and crypto elements. The platform optimizes the entire streaming experience with blockchain technology and utilizes its decentralized model to empower owners of its DST token.

Holders of the DeeStream (DST) token will have a significant say in the platform’s key decisions. They will also get a portion of DeeStream (DST) profits, an amount proportional to their total DeeStream (DST) holdings. They can also get instant rewards for engaging in tasks, less fees for each transaction, and first hand information about the platform.

DeeStream notes that they are poised to positively change both Web3 and live-streaming paradigms.