DeeStream (DST) Multi-Stage Cryptocurrency Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in March as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Target New Trading Volume Records

The Web 3 space is constantly being filled with new projects trying to get their share of the market. These projects have to do their best to communicate their value propositions to potential investors in such a way that they can sway them away from conventional projects that may already be doing well.

DeeStream (DST) , the world's first decentralized streaming platform, is on the radar for cryptocurrency analysts and speakers.

Bitcoin (BTC) hits new highs

Bitcoin (BTC) has shown a lot of green on the charts as the price has increased by 9.49% in the last week, much to the joy of short-term traders. But taking a look further down the timeline shows that long-term holders and investors have benefited a lot more from their decision. This is because the Bitcoin (BTC) price has increased by 57.56% in the month and a whopping 207% in the last year.

Ethereum (ETH) keeps showing green

Ethereum (ETH) holders, both short- and long-term, seem to be insulated and benefiting from the surging markets. A look at the carts shows that the price has risen to around $3,929.23 an increase of 15.45% in the last seven days. This is buttressed by the fact that further down the Ethereum (ETH) charts, one can see that the price has increased by 60.04% in the last month and over 153% in the last year.

DeeStream (DST) introduces fresh offering for investors

Now let's take a look at the project that has Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors anticipating grains as they flock into its presale to secure their positions early on.

DeeStream (DST) is the world's first-ever decentralized streaming platform. Promise to take over the streaming market currently valued at $160.55 billion and expect it to be valued at $247 billion by 2027. In doing so it plans to take the top position from traditional platforms like Kick and Twitch.

DeeStream (DST) plans to grow as a platform by giving users rewards in exchange for completing specific tasks. They also plan to focus more on their creators than traditional streaming platforms.

This means that DeeStream (DST) creators will pay less fees than they usually have to and will. also have less strict guidelines when it comes to creating and streaming content. They will also have an instant withdrawal button so they can access funds when they need to.

DeeStream (DST) investors and presale token holders will get to participate in decision-making and help decide what gets added and changed on the platform to keep it growing. They will also get a share of platform revenue for as long as they hold the tokens.

