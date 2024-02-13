DeeStream (DST) Cryptocurrency Pre-Sale Participants Waiting for Next Price Moves of Solana (SOL), Bitcoin (BTC)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of the reasons many love the cryptocurrency market is because of times like these when different projects see green on the charts. There has been a significant increase for many other coins, and investors can smile as their investments rake in more and more profits. Leading this bull run are Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) as of today.

One of the new coins for this bull run is DeeStream (DST) which is nearly sold in its presale stage one.

Bitcoin (BTC) grows and grows

Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by over 17% in the last week.A more extended period sees an upward shift of 4.26% in the previous month. Bitcoin (BTC) is growing, and as great as that is, it is getting increasingly beyond the reach of investors who cannot fork out these large sums. DeeStream (DST) might be the best bet for similar, if not greater, returns.

Solana (SOL) has seen growth as well

Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $107.70. It has also seen positive movement in the last month, going up by 19.01% in the previous month and 12.36% in the last seven days. It has, however, lost 1.26% in the past 24 hours. Can Solana (SOL) return to its upward movement, or would it go the other way?

DeeStream (DST) welcomes investors with various deposits

DeeStream (DST) is about to change our video streaming experience. Nearly everyone consumes content, whether it is on YouTube, Twitch, or any other streaming platform, or conventional TV, everyone consumes content. Recent trends show a switch to streaming platforms, and they seem to be getting more and more popular. This ever-growing market is predicted to rise to about $247 billion by 2027.

DeeStream (DST) is the world’s first decentralized streaming platform, combining video streaming technology with the power of blockchain. It offers a platform for content creators to connect with their fans worldwide, and with the addition of blockchain technology, it provides a secure, honest, and transparent market.

DeeStream (DST) is currently in its presale stage, and a token sells for $0.035. It has a total supply of 300,000,000, and liquidity is locked for life.