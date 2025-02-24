Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Georgia Introduces New Bitcoin Reserve Bill

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 6:04
    Advertisement
    Georgia Introduces New Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Yet another strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) bill has been submitted to the Georgia Senate. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, the legislative effort (SB 228) was introduced by the Democrats. 

    The bill has emerged as a partisan competitor to the SBR bill that was put forward by the Republicans (SB 178) ten days ago. 

    HOT Stories
    Georgia Introduces New Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Crucial Resistance, Solana (SOL) Plummeting Finally Stops, Ethereum (ETH) Price Grows, Damage Negated?
    Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buy
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Edge of New All-Time High, Price History Signals

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $365 Million: Bull Run Cancelled?
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 09:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $365 Million: Bull Run Cancelled?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Notably, the bill that was introduced by the Democrats has no investment limit. For comparison, the competing bill has a 5% cap. 

    Overall, more than 20 state-level SBR bills have now been introduced in the US. 

    #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Crucial Resistance, Solana (SOL) Plummeting Finally Stops, Ethereum (ETH) Price Grows, Damage Negated?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 23, 2025 - 20:00
    Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buy
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Georgia Introduces New Bitcoin Reserve Bill
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Crucial Resistance, Solana (SOL) Plummeting Finally Stops, Ethereum (ETH) Price Grows, Damage Negated?
    Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buy
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD