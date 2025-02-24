Georgia Introduces New Bitcoin Reserve Bill

Yet another strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) bill has been submitted to the Georgia Senate.

Advertisement

Notably, the legislative effort (SB 228) was introduced by the Democrats.

The bill has emerged as a partisan competitor to the SBR bill that was put forward by the Republicans (SB 178) ten days ago.

Advertisement

Notably, the bill that was introduced by the Democrats has no investment limit. For comparison, the competing bill has a 5% cap.

Overall, more than 20 state-level SBR bills have now been introduced in the US.