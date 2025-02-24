Advertisement
    Satoshi Nakamoto Unveiled Bitcoin Logo on This Date 15 Years Back

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 15:52
    Bitcoin as asset has greatly evolved since that time
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, unveiled a new logo for Bitcoin on this date 15 years ago. Major crypto exchange Binance tweeted about this historical fact, highlighting its significance in Bitcoin’s journey.

    Fifteen years ago, on Feb. 24, 2010, Satoshi presented a new Bitcoin logo, replacing the letters "BC" with "₿" etched into the gold coin. In a post that day, Satoshi asked the community for feedback on a second version of the Bitcoin logo that saw the "₿" letter embedded in a gold coin. The first Bitcoin logo included a gold coin with the inscription "BC" embedded in the center.

    Satoshi then incorporated community suggestions into the new logo and made the copyright-free images available in the public domain. The logo was then briefly accepted as the official Bitcoin logo.

    On Nov. 1, 2010, Bitcoin community member bitboy (not the same as YouTuber BitBoy Crypto) produced a new version of the Bitcoin logo based on Satoshi's design. The designer replaced the gold coin with a distinctive orange circle and turned the "₿" logo 14% clockwise. He introduced the famous orange circle backdrop and rotated the ₿ sign 14% clockwise, giving Bitcoin its current visual identity.

    Bitcoin exponential growth

    At the time of the Bitcoin logo reveal in February 2010, Bitcoin was worth pennies. Bitcoin had a price of zero when it was launched in January 2009. Its first big price increase occurred in October 2010, when the value of a single Bitcoin began to rise above its long-term flat price of less than $0.10.

    Fast forward to the present, and Bitcoin reached six figures, reaching an all-time high of $109,114 on Jan. 20, 2025. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $95,997, with a market capitalization of $1.9 trillion.

    Also, Bitcoin has evolved since this time from a novel experiment to a mainstream financial asset. Earlier this month, Michael Saylor led MicroStrategy, a business intelligence and Bitcoin treasury company relaunched as "Strategy" and implemented a Bitcoin-themed visual marketing strategy.

