Satoshi Nakamoto Unveiled Bitcoin Logo on This Date 15 Years Back

Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, unveiled a new logo for Bitcoin on this date 15 years ago. Major crypto exchange Binance tweeted about this historical fact, highlighting its significance in Bitcoin’s journey.

Celebrating 15 years since the first Bitcoin logo!



From a simple design to a global symbol, Bitcoin has come a long way.



Here's to more innovation and growth! pic.twitter.com/4JOeFcuLg9 — Binance (@binance) February 24, 2025

Fifteen years ago, on Feb. 24, 2010, Satoshi presented a new Bitcoin logo, replacing the letters "BC" with "₿" etched into the gold coin. In a post that day, Satoshi asked the community for feedback on a second version of the Bitcoin logo that saw the "₿" letter embedded in a gold coin. The first Bitcoin logo included a gold coin with the inscription "BC" embedded in the center.

Satoshi then incorporated community suggestions into the new logo and made the copyright-free images available in the public domain. The logo was then briefly accepted as the official Bitcoin logo.

On Nov. 1, 2010, Bitcoin community member bitboy (not the same as YouTuber BitBoy Crypto) produced a new version of the Bitcoin logo based on Satoshi's design. The designer replaced the gold coin with a distinctive orange circle and turned the "₿" logo 14% clockwise. He introduced the famous orange circle backdrop and rotated the ₿ sign 14% clockwise, giving Bitcoin its current visual identity.

Bitcoin exponential growth

At the time of the Bitcoin logo reveal in February 2010, Bitcoin was worth pennies. Bitcoin had a price of zero when it was launched in January 2009. Its first big price increase occurred in October 2010, when the value of a single Bitcoin began to rise above its long-term flat price of less than $0.10.

Fast forward to the present, and Bitcoin reached six figures, reaching an all-time high of $109,114 on Jan. 20, 2025. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $95,997, with a market capitalization of $1.9 trillion.

Also, Bitcoin has evolved since this time from a novel experiment to a mainstream financial asset. Earlier this month, Michael Saylor led MicroStrategy, a business intelligence and Bitcoin treasury company relaunched as "Strategy" and implemented a Bitcoin-themed visual marketing strategy.