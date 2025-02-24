Ex-Binance CEO CZ Shares 3 Key Steps to Securing Your Crypto

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao has addressed millions of X followers to share how to preserve their crypto secure.

The advice was shared in the form of a guide launched several years ago, but, according to CZ, he spent this Sunday updating it and disposing of the unnecessary parts of it. Apparently, this major update was made in light of the Bybit hacker attack on Friday when North Korean cyber criminals got away with $1.4 billion worth of Ethereum.

3 key steps to crypto security from CZ

CZ began his tweet by saying that he feels pain when seeing “the lack of security awareness among crypto users.” He also mentioned that many advanced setups “are hard to follow and easy to screw up.”

Spent the Sunday updating this security tips article from 5 years ago. Shrunk it from 5500 to 4300 words. If you haven't read it before, I recommend reading it.



It might just save you from a hack (that you never know because you avoided it). Stay SAFU!https://t.co/DMjeqQmKhO pic.twitter.com/6HYAhxtblD — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 24, 2025

Though CZ admitted himself to not being an expert in crypto security, he has shared three key steps to storing one’s coins safely in layman’s terms. The guide that he updated this weekend then explains in detail what he meant and what additional steps to securing their crypto stash can and should be taken by users. CZ admitted that for those who has only $200 worth of crypto a regular wallet will do. But those who holds their entire life’s savings in cryptocurrencies must ensure they employ high security measures.

The guide revolves around three key pieces of advice shared by CZ with the crypto community.

Number one – “prevent others from stealing.”

Number two - “prevent yourself from losing it.”

Number three is: “Have a way to pass them to your loved ones in the event that you become unavailable.”

Following these steps is not so easy

CZ admitted that following his advice may be far from simple and easy. Therefore, he provided a detailed guide to clarify what those three simple steps actually include.

It is important, the guide says, to keep your private key secure with multiple backups to prevent losing your gadgets or having them damaged. It is also important to make sure that your family can access your crypto after you pass away.

CZ gives a step-by-step guide on how to store crypto on your computer, a hardware wallet. One of the key recommendations here is “to protect crypto against yourself”, which means having a lot of backups in case your wallet is damaged/lost.

Finally, CZ also recommends using reputable centralized exchanges.