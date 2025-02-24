Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Shares 3 Key Steps to Securing Your Crypto

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 24/02/2025 - 12:45
    Changpeng Zhao shares important tutorial on how to keep one’s crypto safe
    Advertisement
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Shares 3 Key Steps to Securing Your Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Changpeng Zhao has addressed millions of X followers to share how to preserve their crypto secure.

    The advice was shared in the form of a guide launched several years ago, but, according to CZ, he spent this Sunday updating it and disposing of the unnecessary parts of it. Apparently, this major update was made in light of the Bybit hacker attack on Friday when North Korean cyber criminals got away with $1.4 billion worth of Ethereum.

    Related
    Binance Fuels ByBit With 52 Million XRP After Hack
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 12:14
    Binance Fuels ByBit With 52 Million XRP After Hack
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Shares 3 Key Steps to Securing Your Crypto
    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    29,532,534 XRP Hit Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Happening?
    Georgia Introduces New Bitcoin Reserve Bill

    3 key steps to crypto security from CZ

    CZ began his tweet by saying that he feels pain when seeing “the lack of security awareness among crypto users.” He also mentioned that many advanced setups “are hard to follow and easy to screw up.”

    Advertisement

    Though CZ admitted himself to not being an expert in crypto security, he has shared three key steps to storing one’s coins safely in layman’s terms. The guide that he updated this weekend then explains in detail what he meant and what additional steps to securing their crypto stash can and should be taken by users. CZ admitted that for those who has only $200 worth of crypto a regular wallet will do. But those who holds their entire life’s savings in cryptocurrencies must ensure they employ high security measures.

    The guide revolves around three key pieces of advice shared by CZ with the crypto community. 

    • Number one – “prevent others from stealing.”

    • Number two - “prevent yourself from losing it.”

    • Number three is: “Have a way to pass them to your loved ones in the event that you become unavailable.”

    Related
    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 10:51
    Ripple CTO Responds to 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author on Bitcoin, Gold, and USD
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Following these steps is not so easy

    CZ admitted that following his advice may be far from simple and easy. Therefore, he provided a detailed guide to clarify what those three simple steps actually include.

    It is important, the guide says, to keep your private key secure with multiple backups to prevent losing your gadgets or having them damaged. It is also important to make sure that your family can access your crypto after you pass away.

    CZ gives a step-by-step guide on how to store crypto on your computer, a hardware wallet. One of the key recommendations here is “to protect crypto against yourself”, which means having a lot of backups in case your wallet is damaged/lost.

    Finally, CZ also recommends using reputable centralized exchanges.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Binance #Cryptocurrency

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 12:14
    Binance Fuels ByBit With 52 Million XRP After Hack
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 24, 2025 - 12:01
    Solana (SOL) Lost 45%: Bitcoin Domination Isn't Stopping?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ex-Binance CEO CZ Shares 3 Key Steps to Securing Your Crypto
    Binance Fuels ByBit With 52 Million XRP After Hack
    Solana (SOL) Lost 45%: Bitcoin Domination Isn't Stopping?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD